Wife charged with murdering husband, ending years of verbal and physical combat between the Marshfield couple, authorities say

The stabbing proved fatal to the 51-year-old Michael Ricci and led to the arrest of 46-year-old Christine Ricci on a charge of murder and to her arraignment in Plymouth District Court on Friday.

On Thursday inside their Moraine Street home in Marshfield, the couple argued again, this time it ended with Christine allegedly stabbing her husband twice with a five inch steak knife she grabbed from a kitchen drawer, according to State Police report filed in court.

For years, the marriage of Christine and Michael J. Ricci was riddled with verbal and physical combat between husband and wife, fueled by alcoholism and mental health issues, their children told officials.

Advertisement

In a report filed in court, Marshfield police reported responding to the Ricci home at 679 Moraine St. around 4:45 p.m. Thursday to find Michael Ricci lying on the floor with Christine and the couple’s 16-year-old daughter standing over him.

Christine Ricci said she and her husband was having a manic episode and that she “was scared and grabbed a knife in an attempt to scare him,” police wrote. “She said that he suddenly lunged at her and the knife went into his chest. Christine stated Michael came at her and she held the knife out.”

Michael Ricci was rushed to South Shore Medical Center in Weymouth where he was pronounced dead and where doctors found he had a stab wound to his left chest and to upper left back shoulder.

Police interviewed the couple’s two sons, one of whom recalled stopping his mother from stabbing their father when they argued in 2019 and the other reported their mother attempted suicide with a knife in recent years.

“Both sons explained their parents’ relationship as being bad and unhealthy with physical and verbal altercations that the couple had had over recent years,” police wrote.

Advertisement

During the 2019 incident, the son said he thought he had successfully calmed his parents, but his mother suddenly renewed her attack on their father with a knife, according to the police report.

“He grabbed his mother and stopped her from stabbing his father,’' the son, whose name was not disclosed, told police.

The couple’s daughter told police that she arrived home from school, her parents were arguing, and she went directly to her room. “Her parents were arguing and she was accustomed to this,” police wrote. “Her father was previously an alcoholic and now sober and her mother was currently taking medication for her mental illness...She described the arguments as being mutual, meaning that both were at fault.”

A couple of hours later, her mother then frantically summoned her to come downstairs, police wrote. “When she came downstairs she could see her father on the floor by the steps leading to the step-down living room,” police wrote. “Christine Ricci was next to Michael and screaming uncontrollably and telling her to dial 911.”

The daughter did not see any injuries to her father or any sign of a physical struggle — no furniture was upended — so she made sure her mother took the medication prescribed for panic attacks, police wrote. It was only when Michael Ricci was being treated by paramedics in an ambulance that anyone learned he had been stabbed, police wrote.

“Christine Ricci stated that she put her hands on Michael Ricci’s chest and felt a wet spot on his chest that she believed was blood,” police wrote. “When asked if she could have stabbed Michael Ricci twice, Christine Ricci stated that she was unsure.’'

Advertisement

Christine Ricci was arrested on a charge of murder.’

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.