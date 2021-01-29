Biden’s sign language interpreter has translated far-right misinformation

No one has publicly disputed her interpretation, but many questioned why the White House would legitimize her by giving Mewshaw the national platform. A right-wing group she produced videos for acknowledged it was Mewshaw.

Heather Mewshaw, who appeared in the White House coronavirus briefing on Monday beside press secretary Jen Psaki, was identified by deaf and hard-of-hearing advocates and Time Magazine, fueling questions about the White House’s vetting process and what could have happened if Mewshaw misinterpreted Biden officials or inserted her own bias.

WASHINGTON — A gesture meant to bolster President Biden’s call for unity and inclusion instead inspired divisiveness, after news emerged that a White House American Sign Language interpreter was a Donald Trump supporter who previously interpreted videos rife with misinformation.

Advertisement

Mewshaw has not appeared in a White House briefing since Monday.

Mewshaw and the White House did not respond to requests, but people in the deaf community told The Washington Post and wrote on social media that they felt Mewshaw’s role in the Biden White House signaled that the administration didn’t fully understand the significance of the interpreter role, equating the use of Mewshaw to Biden hiring Trump’s former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as his own spokeswoman.

Because spoken English cannot be directly translated to sign language, interpreters deconstruct words and phrases to express the spirit of the message, allowing interpretations to be colored, either intentionally or unwittingly, by biases, experts said.

“Imagine what harm she could cause,” deaf model and actor Nyle DiMarco tweeted, “literally holding the message in her hands.”

Mewshaw appears in videos for Hands of Liberty, a right-wing interpreters group formerly known as Right Side ASL that convey false information and conspiracy theories, including a speech by Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and other right-wing figures. In one video Mewshaw interprets, an OAN commentator baselessly says the 2020 presidential election was a “military-grade sting operation.”

Advertisement

In a video posted three days before her White House appearance, Mewshaw provided interpretations for Black pro-Trump comedian Terrence Williams, who said “Joe Biden, you will never be my president.”

In a video statement responding to the Time article, Michael Thompson, the founder of the group, signed that the reporting that Mewshaw “appears to manage” the group was incorrect. Thompson, in the video interpreted for The Post, signed that Mewshaw volunteered to interpret and was not disingenuous by interpreting for Biden because, he claims, she began interpreting for the White House when Trump was there.

“Now Democrats and Republicans will think they have a right to get rid of interpreters from the other side just because they are from an opposing party,” Thompson signed.

WASHINGTON POST

Representative Bush moves office away from Greene’s

Representative Cori Bush, a freshman Democrat from Missouri, tweeted Friday that she had been accosted by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and her staff and was moving her D.C. office away from Greene.

“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety,” Bush tweeted.

Bush has not provided any more details about the incident, and her spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for more information.

House members get their office assignments via a lottery and it’s highly unusual for a lawmaker to move so soon, especially to get away from a colleague. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly ordered the office move after learning about what happened to Bush, according to Punchbowl News.

Advertisement

Bush and Greene had offices a few doors away from each other in the Longworth Office Building.

In her tweet, Bush also called for the expulsion of any lawmaker who contributed to inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol by spreading baseless conspiracy theories that the election was rigged, which would include Greene.

Democrats are also working to expel Greene for promoting dangerous lies before she was elected to office, with a vote possible next week.

Meanwhile, the White House on Friday declined to weigh in on reports that Greene supported several conspiracy theories, including an anti-Semitic one in 2018 about the origins of the Camp Fire, California’s deadliest wildfire in history.

“We don’t want to elevate conspiracy theories further in the briefing room, so I’m going to leave it at that,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about Greene’s past statements.

According to a report Thursday by the liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America, in November 2018, Greene wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post that “there are too many coincidences to ignore” regarding the wildfire.

Fire officials have concluded that the fire was caused by equipment operated by Pacific Gas & Electric. But conspiracy theorists, including followers of the QAnon extremist ideology — which Greene supports — have baselessly suggested that the wildfire was caused by a laser beam fired from space and that Jerry Brown, then California’s democratic governor, and the Rothschild family were somehow involved.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON POST

Former FBI lawyer sentenced to probation

WASHINGTON — A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation for altering an e-mail that the Justice Department relied on during its surveillance of an aide to President Trump during the Russia investigation.

Kevin Clinesmith apologized for doctoring the e-mail about Carter Page’s relationship with the CIA, saying he was “truly ashamed” of what he had done.

“This conduct is the only stain on the defendant’s character that I’ve been able to discern,” US District Judge James Boasberg said in imposing a sentence of 12 months probation rather than the prison sentence that prosecutors had requested.

Clinesmith is the only person charged so far as part of a special investigation into actions by law enforcement and intelligence agencies during the probe of ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. That investigation was opened in 2019 by John Durham, the US attorney for Connecticut, at the direction of Attorney General William Barr.

Barr last October named Durham a special counsel as a way to ensure the continuity of his investigation during the Biden administration. The current status of Durham’s work was not clear, though Barr has said that the focus of the inquiry is now centered on the FBI and not the CIA.

Clinesmith pleaded guilty in September to altering a 2017 e-mail that he had received from the CIA to say that Page was “not a source” for the agency even though the original e-mail indicated that he was. As a result, when the Justice Department applied to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for the fourth and final warrant to eavesdrop on Page’s communications, it did not reveal that Page had had an existing relationship with the CIA.

Advertisement

That information would have been important to disclose to the secretive court to the extent it could have helped explain any contact Page was having with Russians as understandable and not nefarious.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



