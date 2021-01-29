fb-pixel Skip to main content

Joe Kennedy III takes new CNN gig after failed Senate run

Updated January 29, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Joe Kennedy III lost to Senator Ed Markey in the Democratic Senate primary in September.
Former US Representative Joe Kennedy III has a new gig — offering commentary on CNN.

The Massachusetts Democrat made his debut appearance on the network Friday talking about efforts by Democrats in Washington to pass a COVID-19 relief package.

The move comes a day after Kennedy said he has “no plans to run for office again anytime soon” and launched a new initiative called the Groundwork Project aimed, in part, at supporting political races considered “unwinnable” by the Democratic Party.

Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, gambled — and lost — by betting he could win the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary last year.

Incumbent Democratic US Senator Edward Markey, a progressive, prevailed, and Kennedy became the first in his storied political dynasty to lose a race for Congress in Massachusetts.

