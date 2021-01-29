March for Life goes virtual as abortion opponents debate Trump’s legacy

The March for Life has been held each January on the National Mall since the passage of Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion. Last week, organizers announced that the massive event, which usually draws tens of thousands from across the country, would not be held in person, citing concerns about security and the pandemic.

As the coronavirus forced their biggest annual rallying event — the March for Life — online on Friday, abortion opponents began facing the reality of a new White House strongly in favor of abortion rights and the question of whether Donald Trump has helped or harmed their cause.

Instead, a program was scheduled to begin streaming online at noon, and some 50 movement leaders planned to march to the Supreme Court afterward. Supporters have been encouraged to watch online.

In addition to the small march, there were a few other in-person events planned, including a protest at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Northeast Washington. Starting around 9:30 a.m., a few hundred mostly young people crowded around the entrance, holding signs that read, “Real men love babies” and “Choose love, choose life.” Between the canceled in-person march and the recent inauguration of a president who supports abortion access, the mood was somber.

Matt Britton, general counsel of 40 Days for Life, the group that organized Friday morning’s rally, told the crowd: “You may feel this is a bleak time, but the world needs the pro-life movement. . . . Only prayer can change this. We will only win on our knees. We will fight in court and legislatures.”

Across town, speaking to a sparsely filled Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, and to young viewers live-streaming from across the country, the archbishop of Washington said that for 48 years, since the passage of Roe v. Wade, Americans have been given “all types of deceptive excuses to continue our dreadful practice of killing infant children within the womb.”

“Various people have called it merely a choice. Others claim it as a human right. Some have defended it as a personal decision,” Cardinal Wilton Gregory said. “A few even suggested it as just a womanly act of self-determination, anything to keep from accepting God’s standard of respect and love for every human life.”

Although some participants in the March for Life events have faced harassment for protesting the death penalty, the archbishop also spoke out against capital punishment and invoked concerns about euthanasia and treatment of immigrants.

“Today we find ourselves hopelessly mired in defective excuses that now extend to other acts of brutality against the terminally ill and aging, the immigrant seeking a better life, against prisoners who may have committed heinous crimes but are still human beings,” he said.

“We tell ourselves that capital punishment prevents crimes and that some horrible criminals deserve to die even as we continue to learn that too many convicted persons have been sentenced to death and later exonerated by DNA tests or whose very trials have been judged to be unfair or biased.”

This year’s March for Life comes as the pro-life movement appears to be at a crossroads.

In the eyes of many abortion opponents, Trump was a historical game changer, giving them not only three Supreme Court justices believed to be sympathetic to overturning Roe v. Wade but dozens of more conservative lower-court judges. Advocates trust these judges will be more respectful toward the dozens of abortion restriction measures that have been enacted each year for more than a decade. Although Trump favored abortion rights before becoming president, as president he spoke more explicitly than many recent GOP leaders against abortion and attended the march in person.

“Usually pro-life efforts by the Republican Party have been kind of ‘We have to have them here, too.’ It’s not their pride and joy. But it was for Trump! He helped to bring a lot of attention to our issue, and that’s good,” said Shawn Carney, president of 40 Days for Life, which organizes prayer vigils outside abortion clinics. “What he did for abortion was just unmatched. I mean presidents, they move on, we move on, but those Supreme Court justices will last a lifetime.”

Michael New, a Catholic University professor who leads the local branch of the group 40 Days for Life, said, “The fact that [Trump] was willing to promote the movement and put it front and center did so much for us.”

The march itself had become a place where Trump clothing and signs were common and where allies who wanted to protest other issues, such as the death penalty, were sometimes shouted down. For other abortion opponents, Trump’s downplaying of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans, his ramping up of federal executions, and his push for a border policy that led to children being separated from their families has poisoned efforts to convert hearts and minds.

“I don’t personally know anyone who was won over to the pro-life mind-set by Trump. I also think he drove people who were in the middle on this subject farther away from considering the pro-life stance. Many called him a hypocrite because he did not appear to respect the dignity of all human beings,” said Lisa McInerny of Lincoln, Neb., where she works in her Catholic parish on anti-abortion efforts.