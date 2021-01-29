Mass. reports 2,781 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 98 new deaths

The state’s second case surge has subsided in recent weeks. But officials and experts are growing increasingly concerned about the impact of new variants arriving in the United States that could fuel another rise in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. A race is on to get the population vaccinated before that happens.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 98 to 14,154, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,781 on Friday, while the seven-day average was 3,400. The new cases brought the state’s total to 491,642.

The DPH said 74,595 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,789 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 86,197 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 13.3 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,840 people, bringing that total to 470,635.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 4.28 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The department said the rate would be 6.2 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s weekly vaccine statistics report, click here.

Meanwhile, in an encouraging sign, the amount of coronavirus detected in wastewater at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Deer Island plant edged downward after a recent uptick.

State officials are hoping that the pilot testing program can serve as an early warning system of future trends in the pandemic. Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which conducts the testing, says it has found that the amount of virus in the wastewater is correlated with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases four to 10 days later. The company says its tests are also able to detect the variants.

The latest results, which were released Thursday night, reflect tests conducted as recently as Wednesday.





Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.