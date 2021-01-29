Parents of Sandy Hook victims denounce Marjorie Taylor Greene’s role in Congress and on the education and labor committee

In a statement Thursday, Mark Barden, father of Daniel Barden, and Nicole Hockley, mother of Dylan Hockley, said that “having a Sandy Hook and Parkland denier on the House Education and Labor Committee is an attack on any and every family whose loved ones were murdered in mass shootings that have now become fodder for hoaxers.”

The parents of two victims who were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Conn., are speaking out against Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s role in government, following reports that she claimed deadly school shootings are “false-flag” operations by gun-control supporters.

Barden and Hockley continued that they were “grateful” for people like Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who represents the district that includes Newtown, and is advocating for Greene’s removal from the education committee. Hayes, who was a teacher in Connecticut in 2012 at the time of the Sandy Hook shooting, said in an interview she was “shocked” when she heard of Greene’s appointment, according to the CT Post.

Mark Barden and his daughter Natalie Barden held a photograph of Natalie's late brother, Daniel, at their home in Newtown, Conn. on Dec. 3, 2019. Dave Collins/Associated Press/file

A number of past incendiary comments and social media posts surfaced over the last week, including one where Greene agreed the Sandy Hook school shooting was staged. A Facebook user was spreading other conspiracy theories, and called the Sandy Hook massacre, in which 20 children and six staff members were fatally shot, a “STAGGED [sic] SHOOTING.” Greene liked the post and replied, “That’s all true.”

Greene has claimed that many people have run her Facebook page in response to reports about her other incendiary posts.

“Hateful conspiracy theories and suggestions that our childrens’ violent deaths never happened have no place in our society, much less the United States Congress,” Barden and Hockley said in the statement.

Barden and Hockley’s comments come as a growing number of lawmakers are calling for Greene’s removal from both the education committee and Congress. On Wednesday, Congressman Jimmy Gomez drafted a resolution to oust Greene from Congress, sparking much of the momentum.

Representative Bobby Scott demanded explanations from GOP leadership, particularly Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, on why a House committee dedicated to advancing education would appoint a person like Greene.

“House Republicans made this appointment and [McCarthy] must explain how someone with this background represents the Republican party on education issues,” Scott, who serves as the Education and Labor Committee’s chairman, wrote in a scathing statement Thursday. “He is sending a clear message to students, parents, and educators about the views of the Republican party,” Scott added.

The most recent Greene conspiracy theory was unearthed Thursday in a Media Matters report. In 2018, California was hit with the worst wildfire in the state’s history, prompting Greene to write a Facebook post that echoed QAnon conspiracy theorists that falsely claimed that the real and hidden culprit behind the wildfires was a laser from space triggered by some nefarious group of people.

In the Facebook post, which is no longer available online, Greene claimed that “there are too many coincidences to ignore” regarding the fire, including that then-California Governor Jerry Brown wanted to build the high-speed rail project and “oddly there are all these people who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires.” She also wrote that a vice chairman at an international investment banking firm was somehow involved, and suggested the fire was caused by a beam from “space solar generators.”

