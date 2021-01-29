We may soon have a third vaccine. Here’s what you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson shot

The development was hailed as good news, even though the company reported that its one-shot vaccine had a lower efficacy rate than the stunning performances of its two-shot rivals, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which are already being administered to people across the United States.

A new COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson that uses technology pioneered by the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston made headlines Friday when results of its late-stage trials were announced.

What did the Johnson & Johnson study say?

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine had an efficacy rate of 66 percent for moderate and severe global COVID-19 cases in a late-stage study of 43,783 volunteers across the world, according to results released Friday morning by the company and the National Institutes of Health.

Advertisement

The results were better in the United States, with the vaccine preventing 72 percent of moderate and severe US cases in the study.

And for the most serious cases, the results were even better. Worldwide, the shot prevented 85 percent of severe cases and 100 percent of cases that led to intensive care hospitalization or deaths.

How does that compare with the current vaccines?

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine fell short of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which prevented about 95 percent of coronavirus cases in large trials, a remarkable showing considering that they were the first to successfully use new technology called synthetic messenger RNA.

How is vaccine efficacy measured?

In clinical trials, researchers vaccinate thousands of people and give placebos to thousands of others. The researchers then wait for people to get sick and look at how many of the illnesses are found in the vaccinated group and in the placebo group. They look at the relative difference in the rate of people who got sick in the two groups to calculate the efficacy rate. If the rate of people falling ill in the two groups is the same, the efficacy is zero. The vaccine didn’t work. On the other end of the spectrum, if nobody falls ill among those who have been vaccinated, the efficacy is 100 percent.

Advertisement

What are people saying about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

The arrival of the vaccine was welcomed Friday by many officials and experts. President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a briefing the president is “encouraged,” but he “also knows that this is just new data and now is the time for the FDA to do its job of evaluating the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, acknowledged at a White House COVID-19 team news conference that the “first thing people do” will be to compare the US efficacy of 72 percent to the higher numbers for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. But he highlighted that the overall efficacy for severe disease was 85 percent and said “there were essentially no hospitalizations, or deaths in the vaccine group.”

Saying the vaccine had “implications both domestically and globally,” Fauci also pointed out that the shot is a single dose that starts protecting people from seven to 10 days after it’s administered, the vaccine only needs to be stored in a refrigerator, it is inexpensive to make, and the company is capable of making billions of doses.

Advertisement

Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in an e-mail, “The big plus from the data (limited though they may be at this point) is that the vaccine was extremely good at preventing severe disease. A one-shot vaccine that does not require super cold storage and still prevents severe disease (hospitalization and death) is a real advance, despite the fact that the overall efficacy was lower than with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.”

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and an authority on vaccines, said he found the results “really promising.” He added that he suspects that two shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would provide “durable protection at least as good” as the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

“I hope we can scale production and get this to the American people soon,” he said in an e-mail.

What does this have to do with the emergence of coronavirus variants?

Researchers and public officials believe the efficacy numbers of the vaccine may have been affected by the emergence of new coronavirus variants, particularly in South Africa, one of the places where the clinical trial was held. And they said that fact highlighted the need to prepare for the arrival of the variants in the United States.

Dr. Dan Barouch, who runs the virology center at Beth Israel that helped develop the vaccine, said the pandemic has evolved.

Advertisement

“It’s not the same pandemic as it was a few months ago,” he said in a telephone interview. “This is very strong efficacy data against a complex pandemic involving multiple resistant variants circulating globally.”

Fauci and other officials said at a news conference with National Institutes of Health officials that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would likely get lower results now, given the emergence of the South African strain that appears to be stubbornly resistant to immunization.

He said at the White House COVID-19 team news conference that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and another vaccine developed by Novavax, which also held clinical trials partly in South Africa, handled severe disease “reasonably well.” But, he said, “This is a wakeup call to all of us that we will continue to see the evolution of mutants.”

He said the government and pharmaceutical companies “will have to be nimble to be able to just adjust readily to make versions of the vaccine that actually are specifically directed towards whatever mutation is actually prevalent at any given time.”

Felice Freyer of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.