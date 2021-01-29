Federal executions — cruel and too usual

Trump fast-tracked the executions of these 13 federal prisoners, killing three times the number of people over the last six months than were put to death in the last six decades combined. They were the first federal executions conducted during a presidential transition since 1889, and the first of any kind since 2003. Why the rush? The pressure was on, because Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has pledged to end federal executions .

In testimony before Congress during the Vietnam War, the young veteran John Kerry famously said , “How do you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake?” Those words came back to me when I read about Dustin Higgs , the last man to die in Donald Trump’s gruesome spree of federal executions during the final days of his reign. Much attention has been given to the hundreds of pardons Trump granted to friends and allies — the cheats, fraudsters, money launderers, and worse. But Trump also wielded his powers to condemn 12 men and one woman to death under a federal penalty so badly flawed that many believe it will be abolished by Congress.

Trump was abetted by his three appointments to the Supreme Court, who joined three other conservative justices to lift stays of execution that had been imposed by lower courts. (Five of the six justices are practicing Catholics, seemingly untroubled by the Vatican’s teaching that the death penalty is “inadmissible in all cases.”) Trump’s Department of Justice also helped, ruling that lethal injections administered to the condemned need not contain the usual three-drug cocktail, which had been difficult to obtain. The DOJ also approved the resumption of suspended execution methods, including firing squads and the electric chair.

Higgs had been on death row for 20 years, sentenced for his role in a kidnapping and triple murder of three women in Maryland in 1996. Higgs himself did not pull the trigger; rather he was tried for having ordered the killings, handing his gun to another man. The man who actually did pull the trigger, Willie Mark Haynes, was tried separately and is serving a life sentence.

No one disputes that Higgs was a violent felon. But his case underscores the arbitrary nature of the death penalty. He was sentenced in 2000 in Maryland, but that state subsequently abolished capital punishment, raising legal uncertainties. In August, Trump’s Department of Justice asked to switch the sentence to Indiana, where federal death row is located. Court arguments on the move were scheduled for Jan. 27, but that was seven days too late for Trump, so the Supreme Court ruled on Jan. 15 that the execution could go forward. Higgs was killed the next day.

As with the US justice system in general, the federal death penalty disproportionately targets defendants of color. The Death Penalty Information Center reports that 53 percent of those executed under the federal penalty have been Black, like Higgs, or other minorities, compared with roughly 40 percent minorities in the general population. It also found that the vast majority of those on death row suffer from mental illness, brain damage, or other impairments. And scores of death row inmates have been exonerated because of false confessions, witness tampering, or DNA evidence proving their innocence.

All these factors — not to mention its essential barbarism — contribute to the public’s waning support for capital punishment. Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts believes the nation is at “an inflection point” on the issue, especially against a backdrop of racial and economic justice. With the incoming chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Richard Durbin of Illinois, she has filed legislation to abolish the federal death penalty. “State-sanctioned murder is not justice,” she said in an interview.

Pressley and several colleagues also have called on Biden and his attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, to take executive action, halting federal executions, dismantling the death chamber in Indiana, and resentencing those 49 people still on federal death row. “We have to use every lever that is available,” Pressley said.

It’s fitting that capital punishment has given rise to an abolition movement. As Pressley noted, “there are so many parallels to be drawn” to slavery. It is a cruel, systemically racist ideology of state power that is an affront to human dignity. It cannot be “mended”; it must be ended. Globally, only a few of the world’s worst nations that practice human rights abuses still employ capital punishment. If decency is to return to this country, the brutal spasm of executions Trump directed must be the last.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.