Karilyn Crockett, Boston’s chief of equity, on the city’s racial reckoning

Before joining the faculty at MIT, Crockett had served as Boston’s director of economic policy and research and director of small business development. Now, against the backdrop of Black Lives Matter protests and a pandemic that was proving especially devastating to the health and livelihoods of people of color, Walsh was calling to entice the Dorchester native back to work for the city. He offered her a newly created cabinet-level position as Boston’s chief of equity. “But really,” Crockett recalls, “what he talked to me about was the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder and how raw the city was feeling, and how raw he was feeling as mayor, and his desire to really lean in to his commitment to equity.” For Crockett, whose approach to policy melds disciplines — she holds a PhD from the American Studies program at Yale, a master’s degree in geography from the London School of Economics, and a master’s in religion from Yale Divinity School — Walsh’s job offer presented “the honor of a lifetime.”

It’s been six months since she assumed the role amid so much tumult and uncertainty. Globe Ideas wanted to ask Crockett how it’s going. This interview has been edited and condensed.

What were you hired to do?

The charge right out of the gate was thinking about how to expand the city’s focus and commitment to embed equity into all the city plans and regulations and practices and policies. This means making structures and policies and investments that reflect the city’s broadening commitment to economic inclusion and racial health equity across the entire government, the entire apparatus of City Hall, and the entire city itself. That’s a big charge, but it came right from the mayor’s own heart and his vision.

Where did you start?

One of the first things I did was to administer an equity scan, where every department chief could talk to me about their vision of equity, their priority policies, and some of the things that they feel are getting in the way of their being able to deliver equity for their priority populations.

Moving forward, [I’ll ask] what’s the best way for us to really be strategic in terms of how we prioritize populations of color, immigrant communities, communities that have been disproportionately affected by a public health crisis but also this economic downturn. Instead of just saying there’s more to do here, we’re actually putting a stake in the ground and saying we can figure it out together.

How are you defining equity?

Equity is really about a corrective action. As I prioritize racial, gender, and health equity for a city of 700,000 that is majority people of color, it means that we have to recognize that the history that brought us here has to be looked at in a clear way. Very particular groups in our city have been disadvantaged, have been left out of the city’s prosperity. These things have to be understood and corrected for.

And so how can you recognize that and create a path for folks that have been discriminated against, have been the object of prejudice because of race, ethnicity, language, sexual orientation, belief? How do we correct that so that folks have the same life outcomes, the same life expectancy, the same results in terms of opportunity?

I imagine that you could work on a timeline that is 20 years out, there’s so much to do. But that’s not going to work for a city that, as you say, was raw when you took this job. So how do you prioritize your course of action?

I have called out the racial wealth gap as sitting in the center of my crosshairs. What do we know about the economic outcomes of people of color, of immigrant populations, of Black populations in our city, and what have our policies been? Our housing, workforce development, financial, and banking policies have resulted in some of those very, I would say, heartbreaking and enraging statistics that came out of the [Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s] Color of Wealth report in 2015.

You’re referring to the report that found that the median net worth of Black Bostonians was $8.

Exactly. What’s really striking to me about the Fed data is that when they control for education and income for high-achieving, upwardly mobile people of color, they’re showing that those inputs make no difference to the wealth generation of those populations. Put another way, the report talks a lot about what it means to be a professional of color when you may be the only person in your family that has advanced education or a professional job, and the demands from your family members or others to have money to help them pay their bills mean that even though you are someone that is well positioned financially and otherwise, you’re not able to accrue wealth for yourself. And so there’s something about how we’re not supporting families and populations in a holistic way that makes it such that even when certain populations do have some gains, they’re still not able to realize those gains in terms of generational mobility. So these kinds of insights are telling us something about not only economic growth among particular folks but about how we think about our stabilization policies, our housing policies, and education policy.

Would you say that equity is the issue that the next mayor of Boston should be running on?

It has to be the issue, because what we’re seeing right now is a reckoning in our cities. We are seeing a public health crisis that’s demanding different kinds of responses and assessments of our values, because there’s something about our values, about the way that we have made investments and set policies in the past that has allowed so many of these populations that are being devastated right now to be bearing the brunt of this pandemic. And so if we’re serious about learning from this moment and saying not only are we engaged in equitable recovery, we’re going to build back better, then we have to be very clear about what are the new policies, practices, and investments that are going to protect us from what could be the next crisis or the next pandemic. If we don’t learn and course-correct right now, then shame on us for finding ourselves in the same position in a decade or a generation.

Kelly Horan is deputy editor of the Ideas section.