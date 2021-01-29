Vaccine folly — and fury

Computer competence is not the problem. Vaccine logistics are. Our state is lagging despite the high concentration of hospitals and computer-savvy people. This situation is raising anxiety among seniors as we need to compete with each other for a limited necessity.

Governor Baker’s recommendation that seniors solve the COVID-19 vaccine availability problem by asking (presumably younger) family members to help them get appointments on the Web is both insulting to seniors and disingenuous about the problem ( ”Vaccine rollout gets even rockier,” Page A1, Jan. 28). My husband and I are both over 75. We have six MIT degrees between us, are quite computer competent, and still have been unable to get an appointment for a vaccination.

Leadership is needed.

Lita Nelsen

Winchester





Finally eligible for a shot, he’s stymied

Re “Mass. vaccine program expands” (Page A1, Jan. 27): Governor Baker still doesn’t get it. I fail to see what is so difficult to understand and execute.

Your reporters cite a mass.gov website that will allow us to view inoculation locations and reserve an appointment at one of them. I have been watching these sites for weeks (my wife and I are 79), and I finally got the chance to attempt to make our reservations. As the article points out, locations have their own sign-up methods, forcing us to try, and try, and continue to try to make a reservation while continually being rebuffed.

I tried 12 different locations before giving up. Eleven of them indicated in one way or another that no appointments were available, and to please try back later. One that seems to be open only half a day, two days a week, indicated that it was booked. This is no way to run what is purported to be an enlightened and medically advanced state.

What is so difficult about a single website for the entire state that would have a single, uniform registration and appointment procedure for every vaccination location, which would:

▪ Allow for multiple family members in the same phase to make an appointment together.

▪ Show which locations have vaccines on hand and/or indicate when vaccines are expected to arrive (in the latter case, locations might accept reservations for the future deliveries).

▪ Show which locations are booked and which have available slots.

▪ Incorporate a waiting list.

As it is now set up, we’re going to be spinning our wheels and pulling out what little hair we have left.

Bruce Hauben

Littleton





Baker’s critique at federal PPE response could now be turned inward

Earlier in the pandemic, Governor Baker complained of the lack of federal coordination and of the decentralized process when he and other governors had to compete with each other in a chaotic scramble for scarce personal protective equipment. Now Massachusetts seniors are in their own chaotic scramble as they compete for scarce vaccines in a decentralized and uncoordinated vaccine appointment process.

Did Baker learn nothing from the Trump administration’s COVID-19 management failures?

Gilbert E. Metcalf

Concord





Greetings from (vaccinated) ‘backwoods Kentucky’

For years I have suffered small jokes and innuendos from my Massachusetts friends about “backwoods Kentucky.” Having grown up in Quincy, I pretty much understood where these barbs were coming from and why. Well, I got my first dose of the vaccine a week ago in “backwoods Kentucky.”

All joking aside, I imagine that many people across the country must be wondering how Massachusetts can be so messed up with the signup and delivery of the vaccine

J. Manning

Louisville, Ky.





Herd insanity

At age 78 and in good health, I’m now eligible to get the COVID-19 shot. For the past week, my significant other, my kids, and my friends have been urging me to get in line as soon as the vaccination sign-up opened. I dutifully got up at 6:30 a.m. and went online.

I spent over an hour on the computer trying to fill in the information on the registration form, including pasting a photo (how do I do that?) and “signing” the form with my computer mouse (ever tried that? mine looks like spaghetti).

I then checked the vaccination sites listed . . . and they were all filled for days on end.

So what’s the panic? I’ve been living successfully without getting the coronavirus for more than a year, and I’m confident I’ll live without the vaccine for another few weeks.

I felt so much pressure to be at the head of the line that I began to fear a heart attack more than COVID-19. Has herd immunity turned into herd insanity?

Jeff Coburn

Boston





The rollout will improve — for now, stay the course, stay calm

People, please stop stressing over your inability to navigate the state’s website and make an appointment for vaccination.

Consider that you have survived a year without contracting the virus.

Keep doing what you have done until now to avoid the virus.

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth, social distance, and avoid crowds.

Shortly, the vaccine rollout will vastly improve and you’ll get your shot.

In the meantime, relax.

Dr. Donald Lambert

Westwood