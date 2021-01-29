Home of the Week: A mid-century modern gem on the Mashpee waterfront

Year built 1972

Square feet 1,225

Bedrooms 3

Baths 1 full, 1 half

Fee $725 per year, includes road maintenance

Taxes $8,366 (2020)

Shelter is a fundamental necessity, but so, too, is enjoying moments in the sun. Both are available at this updated mid-century modern respite with three bedrooms, a 115-foot-long dock jutting into Ann’s Cove, and two patios.

The two-story house is in New Seabury’s Village at Summersea and connects via the cove to Ockway Bay, Popponesset Bay, and then to Nantucket Sound, making Martha’s Vineyard a 25-minute boat ride away, according to the current owners. The dock, which is licensed for 30 years (it is four years in), spans a salt marsh and offers moorings for two boats.

The home is definitely designed for its location: Muntin-less, gliding windows and sliders bring the outdoors in, and the ceiling has an earthy air, compliments of exposed beams with a dark stain in counterpoint to the white walls. The flooring is refinished oak with a medium-toned walnut matte stain.

From the parking area of crushed stone in the front of the house, a door of mostly glass leads to a floor plan comprising the living, dining, and kitchen areas — all with splendid views. The living and dining areas sit next to sliders.

The updated kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove; counters of white Silestone; white laminate cabinets; recessed lighting; a square casement window; and a penny tile backsplash.

A hallway off the living area leads to a full bath and then the owner bedroom. The bath has a porcelain tile floor that looks like slate, contemporary lighting, a single vanity that’s tan laminate topped with Silestone, and a tub/shower combination with a subway tile surround. The bedroom, which is about 168 square feet, boasts a king-size mahogany headboard with floating side tables that was repurposed from a living area bookshelf. The room also has a walk-in closet, a large window, and a new slider, which faces south to the salt marsh.

The home’s upper level holds two bedrooms and a half bath. The latter features a porcelain tile floor that looks like slate and a white porcelain sink sans cabinetry that was original to the home, adding to the retro look. The bedrooms are equally sized at about 104 square feet each. They share a hall closet and have three windows apiece.

The house has central air.

Among the exterior attractions is a cedar-clad retaining wall with a water feature; a 100-square-foot shed; and — a must for any waterfront home worth its salt — an outdoor shower with hot and cold water.

Ann MacDonald of New Seabury Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

