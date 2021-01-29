Bruins are hopeful that David Pastrnak can return Saturday

But the last step in his return to the ice Saturday night against the Capitals in Washington will be getting medical clearance after the morning skate.

“I feel great,” Pastrnak said. “Obviously, it’s been a long road and a lot of practices behind me. So I feel ready. I feel 100 percent and it’s been awesome.”

Gauging his body after a four-month recovery from offseason surgery to repair his right hip and labrum, Bruins right wing David Pastrnak feels he has done everything he could to make his regular-season debut.

Pastrnak has been a full participant in practice this week, and Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said he has “checked all the boxes.” Friday’s practice was the least strenuous, and if Pastrnak shows no ill effects Saturday morning, he should be a go.

“I think today was a very light day for him‚” Cassidy said. “They pushed him this week, so if you would accept no residual effects, feels good, my guess is he’s got a good chance to play tomorrow night.

“We said that he would go on the road and he would join us some time on this trip. The medical department will make that decision tomorrow, but we have the intention of playing him if we get those clearances tomorrow, and it sounds like we have a very good chance we will.”

Cassidy didn’t want to get ahead of himself in considering how Pastrnak’s return would shift the lines, but Pastrnak would slide back onto the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Craig Smith would skate with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, “a line we sort of put together and sort of like,” Cassidy said.

David Krejci and Nick Ritchie would stay together on the second line, but with Jake DeBrusk unlikely to be available, Cassidy will have to decide who fills out the right side of that line. Karson Kuhlman is an option from the taxi squad. Anders Bjork also is a possibility, but that would mean tinkering with the fourth line. Jack Studnicka is another consideration, but his availability isn’t certain after he took a hit Thursday against Pittsburgh.

“There’ll be a little domino effect there depending on the availability of a couple players,” Cassidy said.

For his part, Pastrnak said he has confidence in his body that wasn’t there a year ago.

“The most important thing for me is that it’s pain-free now, and I feel great skating,” he said. “I know I’m having way more fun skating than I had last year, that’s for sure.”

While Pastrnak tallied a career-high 95 points last season (48 goals, 47 assists), he said he could feel his hip hindering him; he just learned to play at an elite level despite that.

“I always say every injury kind of brings you down a little bit,” he said. “But this thing was going on for so long that I got kind of used to that, to be honest. It’s been going on for like a year almost, so just got kind of used to that little pain and it would always go away in a little bit.

“That’s why I’m having way more fun skating now, because I was pain-free. And it’s been a while since I was pain-free skating.”

Voice of experience

Even though a severe knee injury kept Kevan Miller off the ice for more than a year, the 33-year-old defenseman’s value this season can’t be overstated as the veteran among a young group of blue liners. He’s the only one in the group over 30.

As much as the Bruins were banking on Miller being the impactful enforcer he was when he was healthy, they also were counting on his leadership.

Brandon Carlo, 24, said Miller’s presence has made a difference.

“I think he’s great because he goes out of his way to communicate with guys as well,” Carlo said. “It’s important for a guy like that to take the opportunity when he sees it to talk to younger guys, including myself.

“He has experience in this league, he recognizes things that could be different, and he’s not afraid to tell you and keep you on your toes as well. That’s something great about Kevin that I really enjoy.”





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.