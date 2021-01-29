A closer look at how the Red Sox have addressed their bullpen depth

Yet entering the 2021 season, the Sox have attempted to address some of those issues, most notably with the trade that brought reliever Adam Ottavino from the Yankees. The Red Sox also acquired hard-throwing righthander Frank German in the deal.

In 2020, they had one of the worst bullpens in baseball, because of a lack of performance, as well as the misfortune of a season altered by COVID-19. In 278 innings, Sox relievers compiled the fourth-worst ERA (5.79) and third-worst WHIP (1.64) in baseball. For much of the talk surrounding the lackluster performances from Boston’s starters, the bullpen had a large share of the blame.

Righthander Matt Andriese, who signed a one-year deal free agent for $2.1 million, could also contribute to the bullpen. Since December, the Sox have agreed to terms with six relievers: Garrett Whitlock, Andriese, Daniel Gossett, Zac Grotz, Ottavino, and Matt Carasiti. At the end of last season, the Sox acquired Jacob Wallace from the Rockies. German and Wallace have a chance to move quickly through the system and make an impact in the big leagues.

On paper, the Red Sox are creating depth. But what does that truly mean?

“There’s a lot of different ways you could slice it,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said during a telephone conversation this week. “But I think at the end of the day it just comes down to, how many capable major league pitchers do you have not just on your major league roster, but you know, in your organization?”

Pitching coach Dave Bush said much of the same.

“Depth looks like having options,” he said. “And that means having different guys when we put it out there having roster flexibility, having flexibility within roles.”

Building a successful bullpen is never a sure bet. Relievers can be inconsistent, or have the stuff but not the productivity. Take Ottavino, for example. At his best, he’s considered one of the more coveted relievers in baseball. In 2019, he recorded a 1.90 ERA in 66⅓ innings, striking out 88.

But last year, Ottavino struggled with a 5.89 ERA in 18⅓ innings. This isn’t the first time Ottavino has had to figure it out again. He had a 5.06 ERA with the Rockies in 2017, but followed that with a 2.43 ERA the following season. The Sox are rolling the dice on getting that version of Ottavino.

“Some of his numbers last year weren’t great, but some of his peripherals were still very good last year,” Bush said. “He’s had a lot of experience. He’s closed out some games, he’s pitched at the end of the game for a number of years. And it’s been really steady.”

Finding bullpen depth has different variables, Bloom and Bush explained. Certainly, it’s flexibility, but it’s also pitchers with high velocity.

“We’d like guys to throw hard. I think everyone does,” Bush said.

But it’s also about diversifying your staff. Bloom pointed to his former employer, the Rays, who had the best bullpen in baseball last season, as an example.

“When you talk about that Rays’ bullpen they really span, like the whole face of the clock in terms of the arm slots that they were coming at you from,” Bloom explained. “They had a lot of different looks. Now, a lot of those guys through hard, but not all. And really what matters at the end of the day is can you get out movement location?”

Additionally, depth is about finding internal options to have bounce-back seasons. Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez would fit into that category. After making an impression in 2019, both struggled last season, after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to summer camp. When they were finally able to get back on the field in August, they struggled to find their footing. Yet Bloom and Bush have high hopes for both this year, particularly Hernandez.

“He’s very talented, and we’ve known that for a while,” Bush said of Hernandez. “It’s unfortunate last year he missed so much time because it was going to be a really big year for his development. So, we’ll have to make up for that a little bit this year. I’m excited to see him continue to grow and get better as the year goes along.”

The Red Sox have tried to address their bullpen depth. Only time will tell if they succeeded.

