EMass boys’ basketball: Joe Nugent headlines Players of the Week

Sawyer Mayhugh, Weston — The 6-foot-9 junior produced 17 points in a 63-59 loss to Boston Latin last Friday before turning it up a notch with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks in a 64-56 win at Cambridge Tuesday.

Ryan Hutchison and Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham — The senior forwards shared the load this week with Hutchison averaging 22 points and 13 rebounds while Monahan averaged 15 points and 15 rebounds in wins over Lynnfield (67-55) and Amesbury (69-46).

Joe Nugent, Somerset-Berkeley — The 6-foot-6 sophomore dropped 23 points and 12 rebounds in a 65-62 loss to Apponequet last Friday, then went for 34 points and 19 rebounds in an 87-52 win over Wareham on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Matt Myron, Bishop Connolly — The senior guard scored 20 points to pace the Cougars in a 57-52 win over South Shore Voc-Tech last Friday and then tied a school record with 44 points in a 77-64 win at Holbrook Wednesday.

Keegan Sullivan, Scituate — After the program’s two-week pause, the point guard resumed his lofty production with averages of 17.6 points and 7.3 assists in a win over Pembroke (57-42) and close losses to Hanover (54-52) and North Quincy (67-58).

NATE WEITZER/MATT DOHERTY

Advertisement



