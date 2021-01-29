Here at the MIAA’s key modifications for the Fall II season

Here are the key modifications for each sport:

The Board voted to follow Sports Medicine Committee guidance to require participants to wear masks at all times during competition.

The MIAA Board of Directors on Friday unanimously approved recommendations from the COVID-19 Task Force and Sports Medicine Committee to allow for Fall II competition (Feb. 22 to April 25) in football, indoor track and unified basketball — as well as field hockey, soccer and girls’ volleyball for those teams or leagues that did not compete in Fall I.

(Approved 22-0 by Board; 15-5-1 Sports Medicine; 17-0 Task Force)

▪ No pregame/postgame handshakes

▪ Gameday rosters limited to maximums of 45 players and 6 coaches, with proper sideline distancing

▪ Team boxes are extended out to the 10-yard lines in each direction

▪ No more than 25 players or participants can be in one half of the field at any time

▪ Coin toss is limited to one player from each team, referee and umpire

▪ For huddles, all players must be properly spaced and face the same direction; teams are encouraged to consider signs or hand signals; hand holding in huddles or during anthem is eliminated; close contact in huddles should be limited

▪ Mandatory water breaks on the first change of possession at or near the halfway mark of each quarter, as designated by the referee

▪ Team timeouts extended to 2 minutes, as well as breaks between the first/second and third/fourth quarters, and following an extra-point try, successful field goal, or safety

▪ Halftime will be up to 10 minutes

▪ No practices or team activities are allowed indoors

▪ Full drills allowed for up to 30 minutes per week (45 minutes during weeks with no scheduled games) — no more than 15 minutes per day, with consideration to limit contact on consecutive days

▪ Contact drills (blocking, tackling, etc.) should be limited

Indoor track

(Approved 22-0 by Board; 15-6-1 Sports Medicine; 20-0 Task Force)

▪ Only essential personnel are allowed in practice areas or competition area (start/finish lines, field areas)

▪ Recommended to conduct only dual meets

▪ A schedule of events must be created for each meet; participants should consider arriving in waves based on scheduled time

▪ Teams must warm up at separate times, moving in the same direction on the track, with proper spacing

▪ Event-specific modifications:

Sprint/hurdles: Every other lane should be used, with no starting blocks 300 meters: One athlete per lane per heat at the start; use 2- or 3-turn stagger 600/1,000/mile/2-mile: One athlete per lane per heat at the start; use 1-, 2- or 3-turn stagger Relays: Start in every other lane; use 2- or 3-turn stagger; maximum of half the number of teams per heat for the number of lanes … each team must bring and use own baton High jump: Equipment should be wiped down after each jump when necessary Shot put: Athletes must sanitize hands before event; shared implements should be cleaned/disinfected before each use

Unified basketball

(Approved 22-0 by Board; 21-0-1 Sports Medicine; 21-0 Task Force)

These are the key changes for unified basketball from basketball as played during Winter:

▪ Pregame meeting is limited to one coach per side (instead of one captain)

▪ Games will be played in four 10-minute quarters, with running time

▪ Gameday rosters cannot exceed 15 athletes and partners

▪ No more than 5 adults (coaches or aides) will be allowed on the bench at any time; with a maximum of 20 individuals (including players and partners) allowed on the bench; aides are considered essential personnel and must be counted within the 20-person limit on the bench

▪ There is no six-quarter rule, or “swing players” for unified basketball

▪ Teams cannot exceed roster limits, but more than one team can be created per school if necessary; it is strongly discouraged for players to participate on more than one team

▪ Emphasizing the limit of 25 participants on the court at one time, per EEA guidelines

▪ Free throw lanes limited to two defensive participants (one athlete, one partner) on any attempt in which a rebound is possible (one-and-one, single free throw, final free throw for 2- or 3-shot fouls)

▪ Benches should be set up on opposite sides of the gym where possible; one substitute at a time will report to the scorer’s table or midcourt on the respective team bench side

Soccer

(Approved 22-0 by Board; 22-0 Sports Medicine; 21-0 Task Force)

These are the key changes to the modifications from Fall I:

▪ Games will be switched back halves, instead of four quarters

▪ Referees will issue a 2-minute mask and water break at an appropriate stopping point around the midpoint of each half

▪ In addition to substitutes checking into a game, now players checking out should hand sanitizer

▪ Changes to game play now allowed:

Intentional contact with an opposing player (shoulder-to-shoulder, backing in, etc.) Slide tackling Indirect kicks can be played off the ground “Throw-ins” will continue to be an indirect kick, which must remain below the waist Goal kicks (either by player or goalkeeper) that cross midfield are no longer a violation Drop balls Defensive walls Corner kicks no longer need to be an indirect kick

▪ Cheerleaders now are allowed (with appropriate modifications; cheerleading still must be approved by MSAA for participation)

Field hockey

(Approved 22-0 by Board; 22-0 Sports Medicine; 21-0 Task Force)

This is the key change to the modifications from Fall I (which will continue to be 7 vs. 7 play, including goalie):

▪ Penalty corners now allowed; corners will consist of four offensive players, and three defensive players (including goalie); all others must go to the 50-yard line

Girls’ volleyball

(Approved 22-0 by Board; 22-0 Sports Medicine; 21-0 Task Force)

These are the key changes to the modifications from Fall I:

▪ The 3-foot line at each side of the net has been removed, which now allows for front row attacking play at the net

▪ When substituting, both players must sanitize hands when coming in or out of the game

▪ Balls will be replaced with a sanitized ball after each set (rather than each rally, or point)

