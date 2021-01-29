High school athletes find a little refuge in cross-country skiing

“I wanted to be outdoors; I didn’t want to be cooped up at home,” says Lily Burnham, a sophomore at Wellesley High School making her cross-country skiing debut after suffering through a bad case of computeritis and school exams.

This is a 5-kilometer high school cross-country ski race at the Weston Ski Track, and everyone is happy to forget COVID-19 and slide away from their computers for a while.

WESTON — They are gliding effortlessly away from the pandemic, across a long ribbon of snow that horseshoes across two holes of a golf course.

“It’s tough. I got a monitor for Christmas so I can see on a big screen, but by the time I’m going to bed, my eyes definitely start hurting. This was a release. It was fun.”

Advertisement

Burnham, who also plays soccer, says she is now sold on cross-country skiing.

“It was my first race, and I’m excited for more,” she says. “I’d definitely recommend it to people.”

She especially appreciates the camaraderie of her teammates.

“I like cheering on people, and they were cheering me on,” she says.

Skiers have to spread out for a staggered start. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Competing during a pandemic is completely different. Instead of a mass start, with racers at the starting line 10 deep, there’s a staggered start.

A pair of skiers placed 6 feet apart take off every 20 seconds. They are racing against the clock, not each other. Racers must complete five laps on the 1-kilometer course.

Wellesley's Lily Burnham relishes the opportunity to get outside. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

This year, because of the pandemic, each school has a record number of skiers on the roster, up by roughly a third from last year.

At the finish line, there’s no thrill of victory, no agony of defeat. It takes more than a day to determine that Sofia Scirica of Wellesley (12:27) and Evan Hoch of Newton North (11:52) are the winners in their respective classes.

Advertisement

The snow cover isn't ideal at Leo J. Martin golf course Weston, but the skiers adapt. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

But there are some advantages for staggered skiers in a six-team meet.

“It is a little bit easier, less intimidating, because you’re not going up there right next to someone,” says Mark Jacobson, the Wellesley coach and Weston Ski Track general manager.

“You have your own space. So as soon as you walk up to that starting line, you just have to ski as hard as you can for five laps without drafting anyone. So that’s good discipline.”

Skiers also don’t complain about their mandatory masks, because they keep them warmer. But pandemic rules ban spectators, including parents.

Cones are placed on the course to keep skiers in line. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

There are other issues.

“It was really hard to get skis this year,” says Dover-Sherborn Nordic coach Susannah Wheelwright. “We searched far and wide on eBay to get enough skis for all our skiers.”

The weather hasn’t cooperated, either. Only 1 kilometer of the 2.5-kilometer ski loop is open.

“It’s been really challenging,” says Wheelwright. “When there was snow, we didn’t have enough equipment for all our skiers. Then when we got all our equipment, the snow melted at Christmastime.”

Dover-Sherborn coach Susannah Wheelwright stays properly masked and bundled up. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Although the adrenaline rush of downhill skiing is missing, there are other advantages. No long drives to ski country, no costly lift lines, and a great workout.

The track, at the Leo J. Martin Memorial Golf Course, is busy from sunup, when high school teams practice, until late at night, when the snowblowers and grooming tractors take over. Reservations are required.

Advertisement

Here on a late weeknight afternoon and evening, there are everything from cross-country neophytes to the US Ski Team’s Julia Kern, 23, the 2019 US sprint champion from Waltham who trains here.

“It’s the hardest-working snow in the business,” says Jacobson.

Newton North's Emma Ball roots on her teammates. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Most skiers say that having fun safely with their friends is key, but bragging rights are important too.

Emma Ball, the Newton North Nordic captain, definitely wants to crush Wellesley.

“We do have a rivalry with Wellesley,” says Ball.

And despite the staggered start, things still can get physical.

“We were skiing and [a Wellesley skier] came up to me and she elbowed me right in the stomach and I ended up on the ground,” says Ball.

But she was not deterred.

“It’s not as fun and hyped up as it normally is,” says Ball. “But we’re still trying to keep the mood up. We have a really good time here.”

Skiers are still on the course at sunset. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.