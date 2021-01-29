Rayanne Forbes does the trick for Medford/Malden girls’ hockey in win over Danvers/Beverly

“When we’re at the rink, it is coach, not mom,” Forbes said of coaching her daughter.

Her coach, also named Rayanne Forbes, was proud of her daughter. But she was even more pleased with her team’s effort as the game progressed.

Rayanne Forbes registered her second straight hat trick for the Medford/Malden girls’ co-hockey team Thursday afternoon, her three goals leading to a 5-2 Northeast win over Danvers/Beverly at LoConte Rink.

Her daughter is just one of a handful of Medford students that has been able to experience a winter season. The Greater Boston League, of which Medford, has postponed the start of winter sports until March 1. But Malden/Medford competes in the Northeast League girls’ hockey.

Girls’ hockey players, however, compete outside of the GBL as part of the Northeast Hockey League, allowing Medford-Malden the chance to compete. Medford/Malden capitalized on that opportunity, and Forbes’ second-consecutive hat trick helped her team to a 5-2 win over the Danvers/Beverly co-op (0-2) on Thursday night.

The victory was the second straight for Medford/Malden (4-1-1), which beat Gloucester, 4-1, on Tuesday.

Danvers/Beverly (0-2-0), which had an eight-player roster on Thursday, was playing its first game in 10 days. But the visitors opened with a dominant first period, while Medford/Malden struggled.

“We’ve had six games in 12 days, and we started off a bit sluggish,” said the elder Forbes. “We liked what we saw as the game progressed.”

Though the younger Forbes was a force offensively, the elder said what really made the difference in the game was what not showcased on the scoreboard.

Danvers/Beverly's Emma Knott skates with the puck with defensive pressure from Malden/Medford's Brianna Dacey (24), and eighth grader, during second period action. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Eighth-grader Brianna Dacey, playing on Medford/Malden’s top line, recorded three assists, and junior Izzy Sasso’s lone goal to end the night was only a fraction of what she contributed.

“[Lasso] worked so hard and consistently the entire game, and she kind of set the tempo for the whole team every shift,” said the coach.

“Her efforts became contagious because we got off to a really sluggish start . . . and her persistence of setting the tone every shift allowed us to transition into finally getting through offensively.”

Malden/Medford High goaltender Lizzie Macdonald denies Danvers/Beverly Sadie Papamechall for one of her 30 saves. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Goaltender Lizzie MacDonald recorded 30 saves in the win.

Forbes, the head coach for Medford/Malden since 2016 at her alma mater (’90), has watched her three senior captains — Sarah Whitehouse, Alaina Giuliano, and her daughter — grow immensely as players and leaders through her tenure.

“It feels good, but it’s not just a solo effort,” the younger Forbes said of her hat trick. “It’s a team overall effort. … Both of my co-captains — all three of us — just work together, and we set an example for the underclassmen.”

Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 3, Saint Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 0 — Bishop Fenwick goaltender Sedona Lawson recorded her second shoutout of the season in the win over Saint Joseph Prep.

St. Mary’s 5, Bishop Stang 0 — After a scoreless first period, the Spartans (6-2-1) received goals from Sam Porazinski, Marina DiBiasio, Felicia D’Alessandro, Lily Pregent, and Hannah Coleman in the final two periods to cruise to the Catholic Central win.

Matignon 2, Arlington Catholic 1 — Sophomore Emma Pessia netted the first goal and then assisted on classmate Lizzy Greeley’s strike in the second period to help the Warriors (7-0) remain undefeated in the Catholic Central in the win at the Stoneham Arena.

Boys’ hockey

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 2, St. John’s Prep 1 — Junior Will Arsenault scored the go-ahead goal 2:24 into the second ahlf and senior Ryan Dailida was stellar with 37 saves as the Pioneers (2-1) prevailed in the Pete Frates Winter Classic at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Damon Myers put St. John’s High on top, 1-0, at 8:12 of the first half, with Jake Mrva assisting. Four minutes later, Prep (1-1) connected for the equalizer, with Jeff Melanson and Tommy Sarni setting up Drew Fietz. Cam Smith had 17 saves for Prep.

Boys’ basketball

Mansfield 51, Franklin 44 — Seniors Matty Boen (16 points, 7 rebounds) and Jack Colby (11 points, 9 rebounds) paced the undefeated Hornets (7-0) to their second win in three days over Hockomock League rival Franklin (4-4).

After erasing a 15-point second half deficit in Tuesday’s 60-50 win, Mansfield held off a fourth-quarter surge from the host Panthers with timely defensive stops and clutch free throws from Colby and sophomore Chris Hill.

“It’s one thing to prepare for Franklin in general, it’s another thing to have to do it twice in 48 hours,” said Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan. “The amount of emotional drain on the coaches and players to do it was definitely a testament to the level of play we have.”

Abington 73, Cohasset 62 — Senior Matt Maguire scored a game-high 31 points, collected eight rebounds, and Tommy Fanara, Antwonne Graham, and Andrew McCluskey added 10 points apiece to lead the host Green Wave (5-2) to the South Shore League win.

Scituate 59, Plymouth South 38 — Senior Reed Connolly netted a career-high 22 points and junior Keegan Sullivan posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists for the visiting Sailors (3-2) in the Patriot League win.

Taunton 73, Milford 39 — Josh Lopes (16 points, 5 assists), Tyler Stewart (11 rebounds, 8 rebounds), and Nigel Choate (12 points) paced the unbeaten Tigers (4-0) in the Hockomock League win.

Girls’ basketball

Franklin 63, Mansfield 47 — Junior Olivia Quinn (20 points) and senior Elizabeth Wilson (16 points) led the visiting Panthers (8-0) in the Hockomock League win.

Central Catholic 44, Tewksbury 36 — Cailyn Scharneck stepped up with a career-high 10 points and Ashley Dinges (10 points, 12 rebounds) notched her third consecutive double-double to help the Raiders (6-0) earn the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Danvers 42, Marblehead 38 — Kristina Yebba recorded a team-high 18 points and point guard Gabby Chisholm added 11 for the Falcons (2-2).

Oliver Ames 53, Canton 45 — Senior Caroline Peper scored a team-high 15 points as the Tigers (6-0) held off a second-half rally by the Bulldogs to stay undefeated in the Hockomock League. Kiara Cerruti poured in a game-high 20 points for visiting Canton (3-3).

Girls’ gymnastics

Stoneham 136.650, Burlington 137 — Ava Schenck-Davis was first in the bars (9.1), second on the balance beam (8.8), and second in floor exercise (9.4) for the Red Devils in the Middlesex League win. Hannah Hall won the floor ex (9.6), the beam (9.10), and the vault (8.65) for Stoneham.

Globe correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this report.



