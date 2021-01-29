In rematch, Bruins don’t need overtime to beat Penguins

The win, backed by Jaroslav Halak in net, delivered the Bruins to a 5-1-1 record. Next stop: Saturday night in Washington, where they’ll take on former Boston captain Zdeno Chara.

Confident with the puck all night, the Bruins rolled to a four-game sweep of a Garden homestand with a 4-1 win over the Penguins Thursday night, paced by a pair of Patrice Bergeron goals.

The Bruins lost Matt Grzelcyk again when he apparently reaggravated a lower-body injury that had kept him out of the two previous games.

The Bruins potted a pair in the first, good for a 2-1 lead, with Wagner and Kuraly connecting for their first goals of the season.

Ceci, formerly of the Senators, scored the lone Pittsburgh goal in the first. The Penguins cobbled together only six shots across the opening 20 minutes, the Bruins again controlling much of the play.

Wagner’s goal was unassisted, compliments of a bad handover by journeyman blue liner Kevin Czuczman in front of his net. Grzelcyk shoveled in from the left wall, and Czuczman, with no pressure on him, flipped the puck directly into the slot for the oncoming Wagner. A quick forehand flip zipped by Tristan Jarry and the Bruins were out front, 1-0, at 6:10.

Ceci, the 15th pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, is not an offensive defenseman. But he was at 15:03 when he spotted a lane down the middle, exploited it, and fired a short-range wrister that went under Halak’s blocker. Tied, 1-1.

Anders Bjork, slow to make an impact this season, looked like a revived player throughout the first period. He did most of the work on Kuraly’s goal, sending in a soft shovel from high in the left circle, which kicked off Teddy Blueger’s backside on the way to the net. Kuraly, parked in front, made the tip.

But Bjork’s most impressive work came earlier in the shift when he carried the puck behind the net, kept it on his stick, and wheeled all the way back toward the blue line. Rarely has he shown such confidence and puck control.

The Bruins killed off yet another power play in the first. They entered the night with the No. 1-ranked PK in the league, having burned off 24 of 26 advantages (92.3 percent) over the first six games.

Bergeron scored the lone goal in the second, sliding in a backhander at 8:13 with what was the Bruins’ first shot of the period. Grzelcyk again made the key feed, dishing in from near the left wall, and Bergeron popped in the 3-1 lead. It was the third game in a row the Bruins managed to move out to a two-goal lead.

Grzelcyk and partner Brandon Carlo were on the ice for all three Boston goals over the opening 40 minutes. The Bruins also were dominant at the faceoff dot with 20 wins on 30 drops. Another tough night for Sidney Crosby at the dot. He lost 9 of 12 over the first two periods.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.