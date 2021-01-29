From rules modifications, mask wearing and electronic whistles, pandemic has presented high school basketball officials with their own set of challenges

McInnis, a seasoned official who assigns the South Shore League, had met his partner in Quincy, where they carpooled to their assignment wearing masks; Cascarano sat in the backseat, with the windows cracked.

As he navigated his way down the highway to Mansfield High Tuesday night for a Hockomock boys’ basketball game with Franklin, Andrew McInnis peered through the oncoming snow while trying to discuss pregame strategy with his officiating partner, John Cascarano.

The sacred pre-game ritual — complete with vital discussions about positioning, coverage areas, and potential scenarios — is now usually conducted over the phone or through a car window in the parking lot since locker rooms are unavailable.

On the court, officials wield hand whistles, adjusting to modifications, and enforcing social distancing guidelines in relatively empty gyms.

“Mansfield-Franklin is a huge rivalry game,” said McInnis. “We would have been here at 6 p.m. to prepare, and if there was a big crowd, that’s the environment you thrive off. It brings out the best in officials.”

With no opening tip, referee John Cascarano hands the ball off to Franklin's Jake O'Brien to start the game against host Mansfield Tuesday night. Gretchen Ertl/The Boston Globe

Communication is often the most important aspect of officiating. With everyone wearing masks, it’s difficult to “talk the players out of fouls,” as McInnis put it. Franklin and Mansfield combined for 14 fouls in the first quarter and the referees were unable to warn them about their hand-checking, or get close enough to give each head coach an explanation about how they were calling the game.

Since McInnis and Cascarano are familiar with each other, the game went relatively smooth, with Mansfield erasing a 15-point deficit for a 60-50 win.

But officials aren’t always lucky enough to be on the same page, and every ref is going through an adjustment period with the new rules and equipment, especially the electronic hand whistle.

Dave McLaren, who was slated to officiate the Division 3 state final last March before it was cancelled, said the electronic whistle has to be a certain brand, “Fox 40,” or it might not be loud enough for the players and other officials to hear a call.

He also recalled a moment during his second game of the season when his partner called a travel with the whistle dangling around his wrist, and it whipped up into his face, causing a laceration that stopped play.

“That was definitely a learning point for me,” said McLaren, a 19-year veteran and AAU assignor.

“The hand whistle is probably one of the biggest challenges, and it’s still a work in progress. If it’s not loud enough, you’re going to have problems.”

Adjustments might be even more difficult for experienced officials.

Referee Bill Joyce, pictured with his electronic whistle during BC High's Catholic Conference game against Catholic Memorial, appeared to have his instrument well in hand. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In Wednesday’s Catholic Conference showdown between Catholic Memorial and host BC High, 30-year veteran Bill Joyce caught the ball after it was blocked out of bounds under the hoop. He motioned downwards with one finger to indicate where the ball would be inbounded, only to smile through his mask when his partner, Cliff McLean indicated that it had to come in from the foul line extended, as mandated by MIAA modifications.

“There’s plenty of old habits that are hard to break,” said Joyce, the former president of Boston-based IAABO Board 27. “With the hand whistle, if you raise your fist when you make a call, that’s supposed to mean it’s a foul. But I can’t open my hand and drop the whistle. It’s little things like that.”

In addition, refs have to consistently remind players to pull their masks over their mouth and nose. Officials usually wait for a dead ball to enforce the rule, and most report that there have been few issues warranting a bench warning, or technical foul.

Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan recognized that a group effort is required when it comes to on-court safety.

“While [the refs are] the final say [on masks], that’s all of our jobs, from the coaches, players, and the officials standpoint,” said Vaughan. “I’ve had zero issues with communication, or with [refs] being patient with the masks. I think the officials have done a really good job making adjustments.”

The unsung heroes in many years, officials are lauded for their commitment to an increasingly complex task, and they’re often reciprocal in their praise of the athletic directors, nurses, custodians, and administrators that have made it possible to play hoops during the pandemic.

McLean, a history teacher at Stoughton High and member of the Board 27 Executive Committee, said Wayland coach Dennis Doherty took him aside and thanked him profusely for a few minutes before a game last week.

“It’s the least we can do,” said McLean. “The vast majority of places I’ve been, the kids are really lucky that the school has gone to great lengths to make sure everybody involved is safe. I know how important this is to the kids and I’m happy it’s working out for them, because you only get to be a senior in high school once.”

Volume is down for student-athletes and officials alike. Joyce said he’s working for three leagues instead of eight this season. McLean’s other partner Wednesday at BC High, Chris Anderson, usually handles 80 high school and college games per year, but he’s doing less than half that amount this season.

Board 27 rules interpreter Richie Antonelli said there are at least 30 officials who have opted out of the season, while McInnis sympathized with new sub-varsity officials who have only done a few games with over half their assignments cancelled or postponed.

The refs who are able to don their stripes are grateful, but still miss the interactions before and after games.

“Those two or three [officials] are the smallest team on the floor and the bond you build over the years is strong,” said McLean. “It’s almost like a fraternity, and I miss that camaraderie with [refs] I only see a couple times a year.”