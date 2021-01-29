Sara Goodrum blazes trail as Brewers minor league hitting coordinator

Masahiro Tanaka , a mainstay of the New York Yankees’ pitching rotation for the last seven seasons, said he will return to Japan to continue his career. Tanaka went 24-0 with a 1.27 ERA for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in 2013 and plans to rejoin the Golden Eagles for 2021 . . . Righthander Kohl Stewart agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday after he opted out of last season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stewart, 26, last pitched in the majors in 2019, going 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine appearances with Minnesota . . .The Houston Astros added quality control coach Dan Firova and assistant pitching coach Bill Murphy to their staff under manager Dusty Baker . Firova takes over for the 70-year-old Chris Speier , who is retiring after a 19-year playing career followed by a coaching career that spanned two decades.

The Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday promoted Sara Goodrum to minor league hitting coordinator, apparently making her the first woman to have that role in any Major League Baseball organization. Goodrum’s official new title with the Brewers is coordinator for hitting development initiatives, but she essentially will be filling the role of a minor league hitting coordinator, according to Brewers vice president of minor league operations Tom Flanagan “Especially with the players who are coming up now, they don’t care if you’re a man or a woman,” Goodrum said. “If you can provide them with information and guidance that’s going to help them accomplish their dream of making it to the big leagues, they don’t care.” Goodrum, 27, had spent the last three seasons in the Brewers’ sports science department, working primarily on hitting. Her previous title was coordinator for integrative sports performance.

NHL

Golden Knights-Blues NHL game postponed

The Vegas Golden Knights’ game against the St. Louis Blues scheduled for Thursday night was postponed after the NHL said a Vegas player and another coach entered the COVID-19 protocol. Vegas played St. Louis on Tuesday night without its entire coaching staff. General manager Kelly McCrimmon ran the bench with the minor league coaching staff. The NHL said the Golden Knights’ training facilities had been closed until further notice. Vegas is next scheduled to face the San Jose Sharks next Tuesday and Thursday in Glendale, Ariz. . . . The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a two-year contract with defenseman Madison Bowey. The contract has a $725,000 salary cap hit, with the first season being a two-way deal before it transitions to a one-way deal for the 2021-22 season. The 25-year-old Bowey, who set career highs with three goals and 14 assists in 53 games for Detroit last season, was selected by Washington in the second round of the 2013 NHL draft and played two seasons for the Capitals before he was traded to the Red Wings in February 2019 . . . The Calgary Flames have temporarily relocated their American Hockey League affiliate from Stockton, Calif., to north of the border due to cross-border COVID-19 travel restrictions. The team announced the Stockton Heat will play this season in Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome, giving the Flames easier access to their players during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Soccer

Liverpool ends goal drought with victory

Roberto Firmino ended Liverpool’s 483-minute goal drought in the Premier League to set the champions on their way to a 3-1 win over Tottenham and revive their faltering title defense. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane also scored as Liverpool moved into fourth place after halting a five-game winless run in a league it dominated so resoundingly last season . . . Tottenham striker Harry Kane is likely to be sidelined a “few weeks,” according to team manager Jose Mourinho, after Kane injured both of his ankles in a Premier League setback vs. Liverpool . . . Swedish coach Pia Sundhage, 60, extended her contract with Brazil’s women’s soccer team, agreeing to stay in charge until the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sundhage, who led the US women’s national team to two Olympic golds, took over Brazil in 2019. Her contract was set to expire in July but the Brazilian soccer confederation chose to extend it early because of the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which start in July . . . The Japanese women’s national soccer team has withdrawn from the SheBelieves Cup tournament Feb. 18-24 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., citing the coronavirus outbreak in Japan. Argentina will take Japan’s spot in the schedule and join the US, Canada and Brazil in the tournament.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Ex-NBA referee Donaghy resurfaces in wrestling ring

Disgraced NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who served 15 months in prison after pleading guilty in 2008 to wire fraud and transmitting betting information for taking thousands of dollars from a gambler for inside tips on games, has resurfaced as a referee in the wrestling ring for Major League Wrestling, a Florida-based company which thrives on shenanigans from its officials. In his ring debut, a Caribbean Strap match between Savio Vega and Richard Holliday, Donaghy followed the scripted outcome and sided with bad guy Holliday, using underhanded tactics against Vega to help Holliday pull off an illegitimate victory. “I certainly am not shying away from the fact that I made some mistakes and I made some poor choices,” the 54-year-old Donaghy said of his fall from grace as an NBA official. “It is what it is, and unfortunately I have to live with it.” . . . The PGA Tour announced the RBC Heritage April 15-18 will have a limited number of fans and sponsor tents due to the coronavirus pandemic. Face coverings will be mandatory for attendance, while skyboxes and private hospitality venues that usually surround Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C., will be replaced with open-air villages and concession areas . . . Devon Daniels, the scoring leader of North Carolina State’s men’s basketball team, suffered a season-ending injury when he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament during the second half of an Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Wake Forest Wednesday night. The 6-foot-5-inch senior was averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals and made a team-leading 19 3-pointers.

Advertisement



