Wakefield witnessed Brett Okundaye at his best when he went into attack mode

With fellow starters Jeff DiFazio and Andrew Quinn out of the lineup Wednesday night, Wakefield senior Brett Okundaye placed a priority on attacking the rim instead of settling for jump shots.

Tech Boston, which made a strong run last season with Shamar Browder (left), Chris Norman III (second from left), and Keyshawn Barnes (right), will get back on the court for its season opener Friday along with five other Boston City League teams.

The 6-foot-1-inch Okundaye finished 14 for 26 from the floor and 14 for 22 from the free-throw line, attempting just one 3-pointer the entire game. He also hauled in 17 rebounds and had three steals.

“I knew we had to come out attacking strong,” said Okundaye, a Middlesex League All-Star last season.

“Once my adrenaline kicked in, I started attacking really hard and everything was going our way. By the time it got to two overtimes, everyone was tired so we just had to keep our heads up and pull through.”

Okundaye, who played 39 of the 40 possible minutes, consistently found driving lanes in half-court sets and used his athleticism in transition to compile the 42 points.

“He just put our team on his back,” said Wakefield interim coach Bryan Sweeney. “He just dominated the game. He picked and chose his spots, but once we worked the ball around, he knew exactly when to attack and just kept driving to the basket over and over again.”

Okundaye’s previous career-high came last season when he dropped 35 points, and his monster performance Wednesday helped the Warriors (3-2) win their third straight after opening the season with consecutive losses to Watertown.

“We’re just trying to go undefeated the rest of the season,” said Okundaye.

“We didn’t like those first two losses to Watertown at all so we just turned it around and started winning games. That’s our main goal the rest of the season.”

After the cancellation of the spring and fall seasons, the Boston City League is back in action Friday night with six boys’ games (and four on the girls’ side). It is the first healthy schedule of regular-season games since last winter with TechBoston at Latin Academy; Boston United at Fenway; O’Bryant at Snowden; Charlestown at New Mission; Excel at CASH; and Brighton at English, all tipping off at 5:45 p.m . . . Taunton coach Charlie Dacey earned his 400th career win when the Tigers finally opened their season and scored a 55-46 Hockomock League win over Franklin last Thursday . . . Despite the graduation of Globe All-Scholastic selections Duncan Moreland and Jack Crowley, Beverly has not missed a beat this season. The reigning Division 2 state semifinalists are 4-0 in the Northeastern Conference, outscoring opponents by 26 points per game.

