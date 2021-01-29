Where the Red Sox stand with their roster right now

To get a sense of where the Sox are with spring training to start in about two weeks, here’s a breakdown of the position groups.

We pause here to acknowledge that the signings of Hernández, Pérez, and Richards have not been made official as the Sox work on fitting them onto the 40-man roster. But those details should be finalized soon.

The Red Sox had a lot of holes at the beginning of January. Now that the month is coming to an end, we have a better sense of Chaim Bloom’s vision for the coming season after the additions of Enrique Hernández, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, and Garrett Richards.

Advertisement

ROTATION

Depth chart: RHP Matt Andriese, RHP Nate Eovaldi, RHP Tanner Houck, LHP Martín Pérez, RHP Nick Pivetta, RHP Garrett Richards, LHP Eduardo Rodríguez.

Notes: LHP Chris Sale is expected back sometime in July from Tommy John surgery. RHP Connor Seabold and RHP Bryan Mata could emerge from the minors in the second half. RHP Chris Mazza also could earn some starts. LHP Kyle Hart and RHP Ryan Weber will be available in Triple A.

Analysis: It would be a surprise if any starter gives the Sox more than 145-150 innings. Given Eovaldi’s injury history and Rodríguez missing all of last season, depth will be crucial, and the Sox have a large group of potential starters to pick from. Expect them to add a few more possibilities via minor league contracts.

There’s a high ceiling for this group if Rodríguez comes back strong, Richards stays healthy, Sale returns as his fire-breathing self, and Houck is the real deal. The depth should help cover up for those who don’t produce.

BULLPEN

Depth chart: RHP Matt Barnes, RHP Ryan Brasier, RHP Colten Brewer, RHP Austin Brice, LHP Darwinzon Hernández, RHP Adam Ottavino, RHP Joel Payamps, LHP Jeffrey Springs, LHP Josh Taylor, RHP Phillips Valdéz, RHP Marcus Walden, RHP Garrett Whitlock.

Advertisement

Notes: Over time, Andriese and/or Pivetta could profile as better fits in the bullpen if they’re not in the rotation. There also will be some intriguing pitchers in camp on minor league deals, including Kevin McCarthy, Daniel Gossett, Zac Grotz, and Matt Carasiti.

Analysis: The Opening Day roster for this bunch will be almost meaningless. The Sox will prioritize having as many options as possible over 162 games, so that could mean some worthy choices start the season in Triple A.

Outside of Barnes, Hernández, Ottavino, and Taylor, there’s nobody you’d suggest has a spot locked up, although Andriese would if he’s not in the rotation. Ottavino has 19 career saves and Barnes 15. The closer could be who closes that night.

CATCHER

Depth chart: Christian Vázquez, Kevin Plawecki.

Notes: Connor Wong, who has yet to reach Triple A, is on the 40-man roster and likely still a year away. The Sox will need a veteran or two in the minors as depth.

Analysis: Vázquez has hit .278 with a .798 OPS the last two seasons with 66 extra-base hits and 95 RBIs in 185 games. Plawecki is better than merely capable as a backup.

INFIELD

Depth chart: Xander Bogaerts (SS), Rafael Devers (3B), Bobby Dalbec (1B-3B), Christian Arroyo (2B-SS-3B), Michael Chavis (1B-2B), Enrique Hernández (1B-2B-3B-SS-OF).

Notes: The Sox also have utilityman Yairo Muñoz in the minors along with former Rule 5 pick Jonathan Arauz. Jeter Downs is the second baseman of the future but has played only 12 games above Single A at this point.

Advertisement

Analysis: The left side is set with Bogaerts and Devers. The right side is a question mark. Hernández could well be the everyday second baseman, but his greatest value is as a super utilityman. Dalbec will get every chance to settle in at first base. Arroyo and Chavis could be competing for a spot on the roster, especially if the Sox sign a lefthanded-hitting first baseman (let’s say Mitch Moreland) to pair with Dalbec.

Chavis hit .253 with an .804 OPS in his first 44 games. Since then, he has hit .235 with a .688 OPS and struck out in 33 percent of his plate appearances.

This is a group where the Sox could use an upgrade. Marwin González would be perfect.

OUTFIELD

Depth chart: Andrew Benintendi (LF-CF), Hunter Renfroe (LF-RF), Alex Verdugo (LF-CF-RF), J.D. Martinez (RF-LF), Hernández (LF-CF-RF).

Notes: Hernández is an above-average defender at all three spots. The minor league depth is thin outside of 29-year-old journeyman César Puello and Muñoz, who can play left.

The Sox appear to be patching center field together until 24-year-old Jarren Duran is ready. The hype is reality-based but he still needs work.

Analysis: There’s lots of potential here. The trade rumors could light a fire under Benintendi while Renfroe’s righthanded power plays at Fenway and Verdugo becomes an All-Star.

Or Benintendi continues to underachieve, righthanders carve up Renfroe, and Verdugo is only pretty good. Hernández makes this a better unit, but can they free him up from second base?

Advertisement

Whether it’s to the Mets, Giants, or another team, Jackie Bradley Jr. appears headed elsewhere.

DH

Depth chart: Martinez, Vázquez, Plawecki.

Notes: Dalbec has been a DH only once in his professional career. But he could get some at-bats in that spot, too.

Analysis: Martinez has started only 43 games in the outfield the last two seasons and went the distance 31 times. He was minus-9 in Defensive Runs Saved in those games. At 33, the less he’s out there the better.

Martinez was embarrassed by hitting .213 last year. Motivation shouldn’t be a problem.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.