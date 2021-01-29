EU regulator recommends authorization of Astra-Zeneca vaccine

The United States is waiting for further trial data before authorization, and Germany announced on Thursday that it would recommend that the vaccine only be used in adults under 65.

European officials had raised concern about the limited knowledge of the vaccine’s effectiveness in older people, who represented only 6 percent of clinical trial participants, though they account for majority of coronavirus deaths and are high on most countries’ vaccination priority lists.

BERLIN — The European Union’s regulator recommended authorization of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for use in the 27-country bloc on Friday, despite a lack of data about efficacy in older people.

The European Medicines Agency said Friday that while it is not yet known how well the vaccine will work for older people, “protection is expected, given that an immune response is seen in this age group and based on experience with other vaccines.”

Britain and India have also authorized it for all adults.

Europe’s regulatory decision comes amid a furious fight between the EU and the British-Swedish company. AstraZeneca has said its vaccine deliveries to the EU would fall short by as much as 60 percent this quarter, after problems at a manufacturing site in Belgium. The EU has responded with threats of legal action and export controls while demanding to visit the site in question.

European governments are under pressure as they face a surging coronavirus outbreak, increasingly driven by the more contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain.

The EU had sought to hedge its bets by preordering multiple vaccines — some say, not enough. It has authorized two others at this point: the offerings by Pfizer-BioNTech and by Moderna.

But limited supply has meant that, while strict lockdown orders remain in effect in many countries, inoculation campaigns have ground to a halt in certain regions. Less than 2 percent of the EU’s 450 million inhabitants has received a shot — and many in that group have only gotten the first of two doses.

WASHINGTON POST

Mexico has world’s third-highest number of virus deaths

Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus death toll surpassed India’s on Thursday to become the world’s third-highest, after months in which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador downplayed the virus as his government scrambled to control it.

As of Friday morning, Mexico had recorded 155,145 coronavirus deaths during the pandemic, according to a New York Times database. That is about 66,000 less than the official death toll in Brazil, the hardest-hit country after the United States.

Hospitals nationwide, particularly in Mexico City, are straining to provide beds and ventilators. Doctors are overwhelmed. People have been lining up to refill tanks of oxygen for relatives who are gasping for air in their homes.

Mexico has reported more than 1.8 million cases, and its caseload has surged since early December. The daily average number of new infections over the past week — 16,319 — was the seventh-highest in the world, just behind France.

The country’s death toll has been rising quickly, too, even as Mr. López Obrador insists that the end of the pandemic’s devastation is just around the corner. The average of 1,281 daily deaths in Mexico over the past week is higher than Britain’s and second only to the United States’.

And for all that, the disease’s true impact on Mexico is probably far worse than official figures indicate.

Testing levels are low, and many infected people are staying home because they distrust hospitals. A New York Times investigation found in May that the government was not reporting hundreds, possibly thousands, of coronavirus deaths in Mexico City.

When Mr. López Obrador said this week that he, too, had the virus, few Mexicans were surprised. He had spent months minimizing the pandemic by claiming that religious amulets protected him, for example, and refusing to wear a mask.

NEW YORK TIMES

WHO begins work in Wuhan tracing origins of virus

After months of delays, a team of World Health Organization scientists tracing the pandemic’s origin began its field work on Friday in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected.

The WHO said its team of 15 experts planned to visit hospitals, laboratories, and a live animal market during the next several weeks in Wuhan, a city of 11 million, where the virus was detected in late 2019.

“As members start their field visits on Friday, they should receive the support, access and the data they need,” the WHO said on Twitter. “All hypotheses are on the table as the team follows the science in their work to understand the origins of the #COVID19 virus.”

The Chinese government had repeatedly sought to delay the inquiry, apparently out of concern that the experts would draw attention to the government’s early missteps in handling the outbreak. But it relented under mounting global pressure.

The WHO experts were first asked to undergo 14 days of quarantine in Wuhan, which ended on Thursday.

They plan to speak with some of the first patients to show symptoms of COVID-19, as well as with medical workers and Chinese scientists, according to the WHO. Their fieldwork will include a visit the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where some of the first cases were detected.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italy upset with reduced and delayed vaccine delivery

ROME — Italy’s virus czar says pharmaceutical company Moderna officially advised the government Friday that it would reduce a planned upcoming vaccine delivery to Italy by 20 percent, fueling increasing outrage in Italy as such delays have forced the country to drastically slow down its vaccine campaign.

Domenico Arcuri expressed “stupor, concern, and discomfort” at Moderna’s decision, noting that it came after both Pfizer and AstraZeneca announced similar delays in scheduled deliveries. The Italian government has formally advised Pfizer it is weighing legal action.

Arcuri said Moderna told the government its Feb. 8 deliveries would be 132,000 doses instead of a planned 166,000.

The reduced deliveries have meant that Italy’s plan to start vaccinating Italians over age 80 on a mass scale have been delayed by several weeks, and reduced by more than half the number of shots administered each day. Italy concentrated the first weeks of its vaccine campaign on health care workers, with about 1 million of the 1.7 million doses administered so far going to doctors and nurses.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



