After 37 years on the Boston Police Department, Commissioner William Gross delivers final radio call

Gross, who abruptly retired Thursday, joined the department as a cadet in 1983 and rose through the ranks to become the city’s first Black police commissioner in 2018.

An emotional William Gross gave his final radio signoff as Boston police commissioner Friday, reminding those serving in the department to “never ever forget your self worth.”

In a video of the call posted on the department’s website, Gross thanked members of the department, both sworn and civilian, for their service, and remembered those who died in the line of duty or during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a time of civil unrest and during a pandemic we’re still number one,” Gross said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

He also had a message for those who have been critical of the department.

“And if the haters are listening, so be it,” Gross said. “We’re still going to answer these calls each and every day and serve our community.”

The retired commissioner’s voice cracked with emotion as he delivered his final message.

“I love and appreciate you all,” Gross said.

