Bitter cold continues with possible storm ahead

With a steady northwest wind over 10 miles per hour making conditions even more dangerous, Boston declared a “weather emergency” and is opening 13 warming centers across the city from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

It was still in the single digits just after sunrise, and temperatures are expected to rise to only 21 degrees in the city Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in Boston are expected to remain well below freezing Saturday, dropping to near zero overnight and setting the stage for a possible storm early in the week.

The windchill, a metric that combines temperature with the effects of wind on the body, could reach as low as zero degrees at times during the day, according to the weather service.

Advertisement

“With this weekend’s bitterly cold weather, it is essential that we support and look out for each other,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said on Twitter, urging constituents to call 911 if they see someone in distress amid the bitter cold.

The coming days do not offer much respite, according to the weather service.

After reaching a low of about 5 degrees just before sunrise Sunday, the high is expected to exceed Saturday’s by only a few degrees, reaching about 27 in the afternoon, forecasters said. Windchills could be as low as -7.

While daily highs are expected to get above freezing to start the workweek, coastal storm is becoming “increasingly likely” Monday night into Tuesday morning, the weather service said on Twitter.

While Boston has only a small chance of receiving a foot or more of snow, 7 to 11 inches is possible, forecasters said.





Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.