Boston man arrested for allegedly robbing Cambridge bank

A Boston man was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with one count of the armed and masked robbery of a TD Bank branch on Massachusetts Avenue in November, Cambridge police said.

Juan Cruz, 48, allegedly passed a note, claiming to have a firearm, to an employee at the bank on Nov. 23. It was the first bank robbery in Cambridge since 2018, according to a statement from Cambridge police.

There is no evidence he was armed, said Jeremy Warnick, a police spokesman.