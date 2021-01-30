Boston man arrested for allegedly robbing Cambridge bank

A Boston man was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with one count of the armed and masked robbery of a TD Bank branch on Massachusetts Avenue in November, Cambridge police said.
Juan Cruz, 48, allegedly passed a note, claiming to have a firearm, to an employee at the bank on Nov. 23. It was the first bank robbery in Cambridge since 2018, according to a statement from Cambridge police.
There is no evidence he was armed, said Jeremy Warnick, a police spokesman.
The bank robbery was the first in a string of four to hit the city late last year in a three-week span.
Of the four robberies, two occurred in Harvard Square, and one occurred in Inman Square. Warnick said he did not have the location of the fourth robbery readily available Friday afternoon.
All four involved a suspect allegedly passing a note threatening potential violence and/or making verbal threats.
Police are looking into the possibility that Cruz committed all four robberies, Warnick said.
Cruz was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Cambridge District Court.
