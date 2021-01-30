Boston police seek individual in connection to fatal shooting of Dorchester woman

Police issued multiple images of the individual on Saturday as the investigation into the death of Tasjahnaya Dance , 19, of Dorchester, continued.

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenage woman in Dorchester last week.

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person pictured here in connection to the fatal shooting of Tasjahnaya Dance, 19, of Dorchester on Jan. 22, 2021.

Dance suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street on Jan. 22, a Friday, around 12:40 p.m., police said. Dance was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the person being sought by police is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

