Coast Guard cutter returns to Boston after $10 million cocaine and marijuana bust

The Coast Guard Cutter Spencer returned to Boston Thursday after a two-month patrol in the Eastern Pacific, where its crew seized 440 pounds of cocaine and 1,500 pounds of marijuana valued at more than $10 million, officials said.
Over the course of the 59-day patrol, the Spencer’s 100 member crew “provided effective mission-critical assets in multiple cases and were able to stop illicit drugs from landing on U.S. shores,” the Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday.
The drugs’ seizure assisted in disrupting transnational crime organizations. The Spencer’s crew conducted the counter-drug operations in conjunction with an armed helicopter squadron.
The cutter covered 11,000 miles and made two journeys through the Panama Canal since departing its home port in December, the statement said.
