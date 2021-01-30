Coast Guard cutter returns to Boston after $10 million cocaine and marijuana bust

The Coast Guard Cutter Spencer returned to Boston Thursday after a two-month patrol in the Eastern Pacific, where its crew seized 440 pounds of cocaine and 1,500 pounds of marijuana valued at more than $10 million, officials said.

Over the course of the 59-day patrol, the Spencer’s 100 member crew “provided effective mission-critical assets in multiple cases and were able to stop illicit drugs from landing on U.S. shores,” the Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday.

The drugs’ seizure assisted in disrupting transnational crime organizations. The Spencer’s crew conducted the counter-drug operations in conjunction with an armed helicopter squadron.