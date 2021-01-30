In Congress, uncharted territory

McGovern was, of course, at the Capitol that day, presiding over the chamber when rioters egged on by a reckless president overran the building. He was just feet away as a crowd of insurrectionists smashed a window to get into a House lobby, and Capitol Police shot a woman dead as she tried to climb through. Now, in the frozen food aisle at the Price Chopper, this guy was telling him it had never happened.

What happened on Jan. 6 at the US Capitol was “a movie,” the man told McGovern. If you compare the videos shown on the news and actual pictures of the Capitol, they don’t match, the man claimed.

“I kind of looked at him and said, ‘Let me say this as politely as I can: You are full of [expletive],’” McGovern recalled.

What a time to be in Congress! The president incites an insurrection that could have gotten you killed and there are folks back home who, with straight faces, deny it even happened.

Meanwhile, in Washington, reasonable folk like McGovern are surrounded by colleagues who encouraged the seditionists and might even have helped them — people like Colorado extremist Lauren Boebert, who tweeted about the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while legislators were hiding from a murderous mob. And Marjorie Taylor Greene, the racist Georgia QAnon cultist. Last week we learned, among many other things, that she maintains that the Parkland, Fla., school shooting that killed 17 never happened; and that she believes a 2018 California wildfire was caused by a space laser controlled, naturally, by Jewish bankers.

One might think that, even in our polarized age, such despicable stances would draw widespread condemnation from her colleagues, or that she would be stripped of committee assignments, at the very least. But so far, one would be wrong. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said merely that he would “have a conversation with the congresswoman,” a spokesman told CNN.

“He’s a coward,” McGovern said of McCarthy. “He won’t stand up to these destructive forces, so for the good of the country, he should resign.” McGovern and two colleagues are preparing a resolution calling for Greene’s expulsion, which seems reasonable.

And then, beyond these fringe-dwellers, there are the many colleagues — most of the House Republican caucus — who voted to block certification of the presidential election even after the murderous mob had overrun the Capitol.

“Some of these people I can’t even look at,” McGovern said. “If I’m headed for an elevator and some of these people are in there, I am going to take the stairs.”

There was a moment in the aftermath of the deadly attack when it seemed more Republicans would join the handful who had stood up for our democracy, distancing themselves from the fringe dwellers and conspiracists in their midst. But last week made clear that the GOP can’t quit the cultists and white supremacists who make up its base, or the supreme leader who still owns the party.

On Tuesday, Senate minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined most of his GOP Senate colleagues in an attempt to shut down Trump’s impeachment trial. And McCarthy made a pathetic trip to Florida to throw himself at the feet of the former president.

Meanwhile, some of the self-styled rebels have boasted about packing heat in the chamber, or refused to pass through metal detectors installed to keep their colleagues safe — a refusal for which they’ll soon face fines.

“I don’t trust these people with guns,” McGovern said. “I wouldn’t trust them with a butter knife.”

So this is where we are. On one side stand Democrats and a handful of Republicans who still believe in truth and the rule of law. On the other side stand most Republicans, in thrall to off-the-wall radicals who truck in falsehoods and assault our democracy.

How do we get out of this?

At the ballot box, McGovern hopes. He thinks more Republicans like Utah Senator Mitt Romney will stand up to their party’s worst elements, and that voters will eventually realize that cultists like Greene aren’t delivering anything for their constituents beyond own-the-libs invective. But McGovern, who has been in politics since 1972, concedes we’re in uncharted territory.

“I never could have imagined that what has taken place in these last weeks could have happened here,” he said.

Who could?

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.