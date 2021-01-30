There’s no doubt that a storm is going to hit us Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. It’s also without question that someone in New England is going to see between 6 inches and a foot of snow. The devil is in the details and the placement of this heavy swath of snow still needs to be honed a little bit. The map below is my current thinking as of Saturday evening, but you should expect these bands to be shifting as I get more data Sunday.

Clouds will begin to increase Sunday afternoon, a sign of the upcoming storm. If the timing is right with the high clouds it could be a pretty nice sunset to conclude the final day of January.

High pressure will keep things dry and cold through Sunday afternoon along with a light wind and brilliant blue sky. Although the highest temperatures Sunday will still be below average, it won’t feel as cold as the past couple of days.

There is a winter storm watch posted for a large area of the northeast. When it becomes clearer that 6 inches or more of snow will fall, the watch becomes a warning.

Advertisement

Snow is expected to arrive in some areas of Mass. Dave Epstein

It’s likely there will be some snow showers late in the morning on Monday. This is a forerunner of the storm itself, with the steady snow moving in the afternoon or evening. Snow will continue to pick up with each passing hour after sunset.

During the height of the storm, snow will be falling at rates of half an inch to perhaps even 2 inches per hour. This looks to be occurring Monday evening and the commute home could be quite difficult.

As of Saturday evening, this is the current snow prediction for southern New England. The bands are likely to shift as more data arrives Sunday. Dave Epstein

Temperatures are going to be in the low to mid-thirties and this means very heavy and wet snow. This is likely going to create some power outages.

Advertisement

Temperatures will be above freezing Monday evening and early Tuesday as the snow falls. Dave Epstein

I think the snow actually tapers off in the early morning Tuesday and although there will be some lingering snow on Tuesday that day is really about cleaning up. There might be a coating to an inch or two after sunrise, especially over Essex County.

A coastal storm will bring gusty winds and heavy precipitation to the area Monday night and early Tuesday. WeatherBell

Travel will become tricky at some point Monday afternoon and continue through Tuesday morning. This is going to impact the buses, for schools in session, heading home Monday later in the day, especially south of the Mass Pike and further west. I suspect that areas that receive the most snow will have school closures for Tuesday.

If you are scheduled to receive the vaccine late Monday evening or Tuesday morning and are uncomfortable driving in snow or poor road conditions, I would try to make alternative travel plans. Unfortunately, Mother Nature just is going to do what it does.

Most areas on Cape Cod will receive rain and wind. Winds are not going to be excessive, but definitely noticeable and there will be some coastal flooding around high tide Monday overnight and even again Tuesday afternoon.

Minor coastal flooding is likely in Boston Harbor Monday and Tuesday. NOAA

The second half of the upcoming week will feature above-freezing temperatures for some melting of whatever snow you have on the ground. There also may be another weather system Friday of rain or perhaps a mixed bag.