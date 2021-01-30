Maine man charged with false distress call to Coast Guard

The Dec. 3 search involved resources including a Maine Marine Patrol vessel, a Coast Guard vessel, and a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, according to the statement.

A criminal complaint was filed Wednesday against Nathan Libby, of Rockland, in the US District Court in Portland, the Coast Guard said in a statement. Libby faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

A Maine man has been charged with making a hoax distress call to the Coast Guard late last year that prompted a search lasting more than five hours, officials said Friday night.

“Our Coast Guard rescue crews thrive on taking risks for the sake of helping others in trouble on the water,” Captain Brian LeFebvre, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Northern New England, said in the statement. “Calls like this hoax call - unnecessarily put our rescue crews at risk, drain resources, and may limit our ability to respond to actual emergencies.”

The case was investigated by the Coast Guard Investigative Service, the Department of Justice, Maine Marine Patrol, and Rockland police.

In December, LeFebvre promised a thorough investigation of the hoax, which came just over a week after the loss of four fishermen aboard the Emmy Rose off Provincetown.

The Coast Guard said Dec. 3 that it had received a mayday radio transmission around 6:30 a.m. Thursday from someone who claimed the crew of a 42-foot fishing vessel was taking on water in the area of Sprucehead, Maine.

Over several minutes, the caller described the vessel and crew’s purported situation, stating the rudder was broken and the vessel’s pumps couldn’t keep up with flooding, the Coast Guard said in its December statement. But the Coast Guard suspended its search spanning 62 square nautical miles at 11:15 a.m. after multiple searches yielded “no findings or correlating information.”

