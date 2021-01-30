Malden man arrested in murder-for-hire plot targeting wife

A Malden man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly tried to hire an undercover federal agent in a plot to kill his wife, according to the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
Massimo Marenghi, 54, was charged with one count of murder-for-hire, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
An individual reported to authorities that Marenghi had asked for help to murder his wife who was seeking a restraining order against him, prosecutors said in a statement.
Federal agents directed the individual to introduce Marenghi to an undercover agent posing as a contract killer. On Jan. 20, Marenghi met with the agent looking for help to “‘eliminate’ his problem,” the statement said. He also provided a photograph of his wife’s home and explained how to evade security cameras, prosecutors said.
On Friday morning, Marenghi met with the agent again and put down a $1,500 deposit for the “demolition job.” Marenghi also provided him with his wife’s photograph, and a schedule indicating the “best time for the construction work to start,” the statement said.
Marenghi will make an initial videoconference appearance in Boston federal court Monday, according to Liz McCarthy, a spokesperson for the attorney’s office. He faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.
