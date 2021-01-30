Malden man arrested in murder-for-hire plot targeting wife

A Malden man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly tried to hire an undercover federal agent in a plot to kill his wife, according to the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Massimo Marenghi, 54, was charged with one count of murder-for-hire, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

An individual reported to authorities that Marenghi had asked for help to murder his wife who was seeking a restraining order against him, prosecutors said in a statement.