Man arrested for alleged carjacking in South End

As the victim neared the hospital, Haslett suddenly became violent and struck the man in the back of the head with a firearm, which police later determined to be a BB gun, police said.

Jeffrey Haslett allegedly approached the victim and asked him for a ride to Boston Medical Center shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, police said in a statement.

A 36-year-old man from Quincy was arrested on Saturday following an alleged carjacking and assault in the South End, according to Boston police.

The man got out of his car, at which point Haslett climbed into the driver’s seat and took off towards Washington Street. After Boston police broadcast a description of the suspect and the victim’s car, an officer patrolling in Roxbury spotted the vehicle on Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Advertisement

The officer saw the car veer onto Hampden Street towards George Street, and attempted to make a traffic stop. However, Haslett allegedly sped past George Street onto Dudley Street before finally turning onto Wendover Street, where he was forced to stop at a dead end, police said.

Haslett exited the car with one hand up and the other holding his BB gun, which he put down after police ordered him to drop the weapon. After retrieving the firearm, police placed Haslett under arrest and charged him with carjacking, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, according to police.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.