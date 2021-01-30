Marina fire in Meredith, N.H. under investigation, officials say

They have also notified all customers of any damage to their boats, according to the statement.

“The fire was contained to a single structure. We were very fortunate having little fire damage to boats, and most importantly, no one was injured,” the business said in a Facebook post at around 2 p.m Friday.

Meredith Marina and Boating Center on Lake Winnipesaukee confirmed Friday that there were no injuries in a large fire that destroyed a service building and damaged boats Thursday evening.

The marina in the popular New Hampshire resort town plans to be ready for the upcoming boating season, the owners wrote.

“While we have some cleanup and rebuild process ahead, we want to assure all of our customers that we love; we will be fully operational for spring launch and summer operations,” the marina wrote.

Meredith Fire Chief Ken Jones said an owner estimated damages of $850,000 to $1 million.

The fire department has not determined a cause, and the investigation is still ongoing, the chief said.

However, due to the heavy damage to the building, the cause may be ruled unknown, according to Jones.

Firefighters finished conducting interviews with staff this morning, the chief said.

“From the information, we just cannot prove something definite or not prove all other possible factors that can cause a fire,” Jones said by telephone late Friday afternoon. The department will conduct additional interviews if new information surfaces, he said.

