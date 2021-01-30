New England news in brief

Retired Police Commissioner William Gross delivered an emotional final radio sign-off Friday, reminding those serving in the department to “never ever forget your self-worth.” Gross joined the Boston Police Department as a cadet in 1983 and rose through the ranks to become the city’s first Black police commissioner. In the sign-off, Gross thanked members of the department, both sworn and civilian, for their service, and remembered those who died in the line of duty or during the COVID-19 pandemic. “In a time of civil unrest and during a pandemic we’re still number one,” Gross said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart.” He also had a message for those who have been critical of the department. “And if the haters are listening, so be it,” Gross said. “We’re still going to answer these calls each and every day and serve our community.” His voice cracked with emotion as he delivered his final message. “I love and appreciate you all,” Gross said.





Advertisement

CAMBRIDGE

Man charged with bank robbery

A Boston man was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with one count of the armed and masked robbery of a bank on Nov. 23, police said. Juan Cruz, 48, allegedly passed a note, claiming to have a firearm, to an employee of a TD Bank branch on Massachusetts Avenue. There is no evidence he was armed, said Jeremy Warnick, a police spokesman. The November bank robbery was the first in a string of four bank robberies to hit the city late last year in a three-week span. Police are looking into the possibility that Cruz committed all four robberies, Warnick said. Cruz was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Cambridge District Court.





LEXINGTON

Oily rags spark house fire

Two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after rescuing a family and their pets from a burning home around 4 a.m. Friday caused by the combustion of oily rags, according to officials. Two neighbors called to report the fire at 90 Maple St. One resident reported “flames shooting out of the windows,” police said in a statement. Arriving firefighters quickly struck three alarms, drawing mutual aid from area fire departments. In a separate statement, the state fire marshal’s office said the fire was caused by combustion of oily rags in a dumpster outside a garage on the property. Damages were estimated at $500,000, the office said. The two officers who rescued the family were treated for smoke inhalation at a hospital. Six firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries, officials said.

Advertisement





CONCORD, N.H.

States extend youth hockey ban

Interstate youth hockey competitions will remain prohibited in New England and New Jersey until at least April 1, the region’s governors said Friday. The seven states previously had suspended interstate youth hockey activities for public and private schools and youth leagues through Jan. 31. The prohibition does not apply to collegiate, professional, or US national team hockey activities. Ice rinks in some states had been temporarily closed last year because of clusters of COVID-19 linked to games and practices. The states have issued new guidance on games, fan numbers, and face coverings. (AP)





BANGOR, Maine

Newspaper sues over police records

Bangor Daily News has filed a lawsuit against the Maine State Police to force it to unredact discipline records detailing officer misconduct. The publication reports that last spring, written disciplinary decisions against state troopers, which are public under Maine law, were requested. Seven months later, the publication received 53 pages of records, but details regarding officer misconduct were obscured and, in some cases, redacted. State police did not redact general descriptions of officer’s misconduct in instances where the language used is too vague to discern what happened, such as describing a sergeant’s misconduct as a “violation of code of conduct and chain of command policy.” On another page, state police redacted several lines that appeared to describe in detail what the sergeant did. State police staff attorney Christopher Parr acknowledged that the agency redacted details of misconduct, and unredacted two paragraphs after Bangor Daily News contested the redactions on Jan. 7. The paragraphs provided an employee assistance program phone number. Parr declined to unredact more. (AP).