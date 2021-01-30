One dead after overnight fire in Blackstone

One person was killed in a fire early Saturday morning in Blackstone, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

At around 2:20 a.m., Blackstone fire and police departments responded to the scene of the blaze, which broke out in a two-family home at 16 Auclaire St.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Blackstone fire and police departments as well as the State Police, the Department of Fire Services said in a statement.