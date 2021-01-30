‘Slurpee waves’ return to Cape Cod amid frigid cold

“Slurpee waves” returned to Massachusetts Friday as temperatures sunk to their lowest point of winter.

The waves appeared off Cape Cod, where the temperature was 1 degree in Barnstable Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The waves in Eastham were documented by Instagram user Stacey Klimkosky who posted several photos with the caption “you know it’s cold when the bay is looking like the piña colada machine at the [Wellfleet Beacomber]”.