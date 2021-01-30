‘Slurpee waves’ return to Cape Cod amid frigid cold

“Slurpee waves” returned to Massachusetts Friday as temperatures sunk to their lowest point of winter.
The waves appeared off Cape Cod, where the temperature was 1 degree in Barnstable Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The waves in Eastham were documented by Instagram user Stacey Klimkosky who posted several photos with the caption “you know it’s cold when the bay is looking like the piña colada machine at the [Wellfleet Beacomber]”.
The nickname comes from the waves’ resemblance to the consistency of a slurpee drink—not quite frozen solid, but not liquid either.
The waves also cropped up in 2018, on the shores of Nantucket.
In Boston, temperatures reached highs in the teens, with wind chills below zero to start the day, the Globe reported. The cold also produced snow showers over Cape Cod, likely the culprit of the slushie waves.
The slushy waves are starting in Eastham! #CapeCod @sarahwroblewski @TerryWBZ @ericfisher pic.twitter.com/CTKFAJltZp— Megan O'Leary (@MegOLeary) January 29, 2021
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.