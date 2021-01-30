Snow is projected to fall in Mass. on Monday. Here’s how much your area could see

The expected snowfall in Mass. could range from a few inches to double digits from Feb. 1 to 2.

Unlike the few inches that fell on Thursday and Friday, some areas of the state could see up to a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service’s forecasts for the first days of February

It could be time to bring back out the snowplow and shovels at the start of next week. Snow is expected to pile up across Massachusetts from Monday to Tuesday.

The central and eastern parts of the state could see the highest concentration of snow, with 8 to 12 inches predicted for most areas east of Worcester, including all of Greater Boston.

In Western Mass., Amherst, Pittsfield, and Greenfield could see 3 to 4 inches of snow, while the Cape and Islands are expected to receive only 1 to 2 inches.

The expected snow follows the projected sub-zero windchill temperatures on Saturday night, when Boston could see a minus 1 degree windchill.

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.