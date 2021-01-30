Watertown man seriously injured in N.H. snowmobile crash

Konstantin Ioannidis, 30, was riding a snowmobile as part of a guided group tour on the Town Access Trail near Gorham’s Main Street, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game officials.

A Watertown man was seriously injured Friday when he slammed into a tree and was thrown from a snowmobile in Gorham, N.H., officials said.

At 11:54 a.m., shortly after he started his ride, Ioannidis lost control of the snowmobile and rode off of the trail, officials said. He sustained serious injuries when he slammed into a tree and was thrown off the machine.

“Immediately following the crash, a 911 call was placed from the scene to request medical assistance...” the statement said. “The crash scene was located in very close proximity to Bellevue Place, which provided easy access for responding rescue personnel.”

Ioannidis was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment.

Officials said his inexperience with snowmobiles was a primary factor in the crash.

