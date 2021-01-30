The CDC issues order requiring masks for domestic travel

The language of the order largely puts the onus on transit operators to enforce the rule.

According to the 11-page order issued Friday, travelers entering and transiting throughout the country will be required to wear face coverings, spanning all transit through airports, ship and ferry terminals, train and subway stations, as well as on buses, taxis and ride-hailing vehicles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an order requiring travelers in the United States to wear masks as part of a new initiative aimed at stemming outbreaks of the coronavirus.

“Conveyance operators must use best efforts to ensure that any person on the conveyance wears a mask when boarding, disembarking and for the duration of travel,” the document said.

Advertisement

A similar order was proposed during the Trump administration, but the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, blocked the effort.

The new mandate, which comes as the country surpassed 26 million cases, looks to ramp up the Biden administration’s ambitious goal of bringing the latest surge under control and accelerating vaccine distribution across the United States.

“Requiring masks on our transportation systems will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic,” read the order, signed by Dr. Martin Cetron, director of the CDC’s Division of Global Migration and Quarantine. “Therefore, requiring masks will help us control this pandemic and aid in reopening America’s economy.”

A footnote in the order states that the center reserves the right to enforce the order “through criminal penalties.” But a spokesman for the agency said that the order relied heavily on voluntary action to enforce the mandate.

The establishment of a national mask mandate for travelers was hailed by public health officials as a necessary step to fix the patchwork of local regulations that at times have let travelers move freely without facial coverings, in spite of ample data showing that mask wearing is key to preventing the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

New York Times

Chicago schools set to reopen despite dispute with teachers

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot says Chicago Public Schools plans to proceed with the reopening of elementary and middle schools on Monday despite the failure to reach an agreement with the teachers union.

School officials and the Chicago Teachers Union have been locked in negotiations for days to reopen schools closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The teachers union has opposed the school district’s plan over concerns for the health of its members. Lightfoot said late Friday that the two sides have agreed on several issues. The union rejected Lightfoot’s contentions, saying in a tweet that the mayor “wrecked it all” in the final hours.

The union wants a phased-in return with voluntary vaccination, testing for students and staff and accommodations for teachers whose household members are at higher risk of the coronavirus.

In-person classes were canceled this week for about 3,200 pre-K and special education students when teachers refused to work in classrooms. Officials say they expect those students to return to class on Monday.

Associated Press

South African variant is seen in Maryland

The new, highly transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has emerged in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Saturday, marking the second state to report a confirmed case of the mutated virus.

The Republican governor said a Maryland resident had been infected with the variant, known as known as B. 1351, the presence of which was confirmed by Maryland health officials and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

’'State health officials are closely monitoring the B. 1.351 variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the state,’' Hogan said in a statement. ’'We strongly encourage Marylanders to practice extra caution to limit the additional risk of transmission associated with this variant. Please continue to practice standard public health and safety measures, including mask wearing, regular hand washing, and physical distancing.’'

The variant doesn’t appear to cause more severe illness or increase the likelihood of death, but health experts say it is more transmissible and that vaccines may be less effective against it. After appearing in more than two dozen countries, the first U.S. cases were reported in South Carolina on Jan. 28.

Confirmation of the variant in a second state is certain to raise alarms among health officials, who warned this week that the spread of the South African version and others could threaten progress against the pandemic.

Washington Post

WHO team visits another Wuhan hospital

WUHAN, China — Members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic have visited another Wuhan hospital that treated early coronavirus patients.

The facility was one of the city’s first to deal with patients suffering from a then-unknown virus and is a key part of the epidemiological history of the disease. The team’s first face-to-face meetings with Chinese scientists took place on Friday, before the experts visited another early site of the outbreak, the Hubei Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital.

Advertisement

WHO says all hypotheses are on the table as the team visits hospitals, markets and labs. It’s a politically charged mission as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged early missteps.

Associated Press

EU reverses move limiting export of vaccines

BRUSSELS — The European Union early Saturday abruptly reversed an attempt to restrict vaccine exports from the bloc into Britain via Northern Ireland, the latest stumble in the continent’s faltering vaccine rollout.

The bloc had come under harsh criticism Friday from Britain, Ireland and the World Health Organization when it announced plans to use emergency measures under the Brexit deal to block COVID-19 vaccines from being shipped across the Irish border into Britain.

The reversal came as the European Commission and its president, Ursula von der Leyen, were already under fire for the comparatively slow rollout of vaccinations in the 27 member states, especially compared with Britain and the United States.

The Commission announced the restrictions without consulting member states or Britain, a former member — unusually aggressive behavior, said Mujtaba Rahman, the head of Europe for the Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy.

“There’s clearly panic at the highest levels of the Commission, and the issue of the Northern Ireland agreement has been swept up in this bigger issue of the EU’s poor vaccine performance,” he said.

The drama unfolded just as the bloc’s plan to vaccinate 70% of its adult population by the summer was unraveling. Already slow in ordering and delivering the vaccines, the European Union was hit with a devastating blow when AstraZeneca announced that it would slash vaccine deliveries because of production problems.

Advertisement

The initial EU plan to limit vaccine exports to non-EU countries brought cries of outrage from both the Republic of Ireland, a member of the European Union, and Northern Ireland, a part of the United Kingdom. Both sides are committed to not recreating any land border between the two parts of the island of Ireland.

Von der Leyen and the Commission were quick to back down, insisting that a mistake had been made and that any vaccine export controls would ensure that the Brexit agreement would be “unaffected.” That protocol essentially treats Northern Ireland as part of the European Union’s regulatory space.

New York Times







