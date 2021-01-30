Veteran CIA officer, who previously briefed George W. Bush, to lead Biden intelligence sessions

Muir is an experienced briefer. He served as one of President George W. Bush’s briefers for a period of three years that started well after both the Sept. 11 attacks and the intelligence failures that occurred in the run-up to the Iraq War, according to former officials.

With the arrival of Biden in the White House, Morgan Muir, a longtime CIA analyst, has taken over the briefing job, replacing Beth Sanner, President Donald Trump’s briefer, officials said.

WASHINGTON — The new director of national intelligence has begun reshaping the office, installing a new official to lead President Joe Biden’s daily briefings by tapping a veteran of the last Bush administration, according to current and former government officials.

It is unusual, and perhaps unprecedented, for a CIA analyst to return for a second tour as the presidential briefer. But the intelligence community tries to match the briefer to the president. Given Biden’s deep knowledge of foreign policy, finding the right briefer for him presents a challenge that the intelligence agencies have not faced since George H.W. Bush, a former CIA director, became president in 1989.

Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, has been attending the briefings with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, although she has allowed Muir to conduct them.

Muir, said former colleagues, will be adept at anticipating Biden’s questions during the briefings. If the intelligence agencies do not quickly establish the daily brief as relevant to a new president, they can find their time being pared back on the schedule.

“He is the best analyst in the intelligence community,” said Michael Morell, who preceded Muir as a presidential briefer in the George W. Bush administration. “He’s the best briefer in the intelligence community.”

Former intelligence officials said that the decision by Haines to tap an agency veteran who had experience with a Republican president sent an important signal about how she would fulfill her pledge to run the department in an apolitical way.

As the briefer for Trump, Sanner was thrust into the public eye unlike few — or any — of her predecessors. The task of presenting difficult findings to a president reluctant to hear them, and openly hostile to intelligence agencies, made Sanner’s post one of the most difficult in government.

New York Times

S.C. Republicans censure lawmaker for backing impeachment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Republicans on Saturday issued a formal censure to U.S. Rep. Tom Rice to show disapproval over his vote in support of the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Rice was among 10 GOP representatives who joined Democrats on Jan. 13 in voting to impeach Trump for his role in the violence a week earlier at the U.S. Capitol. A Senate trial is expected in February.

A day after his vote, Rice — who represents South Carolina’s 7th District, an area that voted heavily for Trump — told The Associated Press “it hurts my heart” to have gone against the president, but he decided to back impeachment after seeing what he characterized as Trump’s inaction during the Capitol Hill riot.

State party-level censures aren’t common in South Carolina. The GOP in 2009 issued one to then-Gov. Mark Sanford after he fled the state for five days to visit a lover in Argentina. In 2009 and 2010, several county-level Republican parties censured U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham for his willingness to work on bipartisan deals, with one county deriding Graham’s “condescending attitude” to the party’s grassroots organizers.

The censure is a symbolic expression of disapproval that some warn could have electoral consequences for Rice, who has represented the 7th District since its creation in 2012. Long a reliable backer of Trump’s policies, Rice campaigned with the president and, according to FiveThirtyEight, voted 94% of the time in favor of Trump-backed legislation — the highest percentage among South Carolina’s current delegation.

In his only primary since first elected in 2012, Rice won with 84% of the vote. He’s been reelected each time with at least 56% of votes cast. Now, Rice is all but sure to face at least a handful of primary challengers, with one formally creating an exploratory committee this past week.

Rice told the AP he knew he’d likely face a difficult primary and that the impeachment vote could potentially cost him his seat: “If it does, it does,” he said.

Associated Press

Capitol Police officer killed in riot to lie in honor in Rotunda

Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained during the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6, will lie in honor in the building’s Rotunda next week, congressional leaders announced Friday night.

An arrival ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday evening, followed by a viewing period for members of the Capitol Police and lawmakers. A congressional tribute is planned for Wednesday morning. Sicknick will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

In a statement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, said Congress was “united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick.”

“The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution,” they said. “His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

Sicknick will be only the fifth person to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda — a rare honor that is bestowed upon private citizens, while government officials like former presidents lie in state.

Most recently, the Rev. Billy Graham lay in honor in the Rotunda in 2018. Before that, Rosa Parks received the honor in 2005, as did two Capitol Police officers who were killed in 1998, officer Jacob Chestnut and detective John Gibson.

New York Times