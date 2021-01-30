Faith — and fissures — in the evangelical community

The white supremacy that was the blunt force behind the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol is the same one that undergirded Rodden’s essay. I have met and read work by so many white former Christian evangelicals who sing the song of I Used to Be. . . . And, while I believe in progress and appreciate my white peers who do the work of allyship, I also want to point out that Christianity from a historical worldview is not a religion that belongs solely to white people.

My pastor knows me to be someone who works hard to balance the line between adhering to Christian orthodoxy and thoughtfully engaging with contemporary social issues of our time. So I understand why, when he read Monica Rodden’s essay, “Would I have stormed the Capitol?” ( Ideas, Jan. 17 ), he texted it to me, saying, “I thought you might find this a sobering reading.” Despite Rodden’s valid points and her personal experience, which I want to be careful not to discount, something about her piece felt unsubstantiated.

Many white people would give up Christianity before they’d consider even visiting a predominantly Black church, or Korean church, or multiethnic church. Rodden’s piece speaks to the idea that Christianity and whiteness are inseparable when, in fact, Christianity precedes the social constructs of race and (white nationalist) political parties. White people (Christian or not), when revering or scolding Christianity, mustn’t forget that the crux of the faith is about a god who chose to become a Palestinian Jew who would be killed by the government. He has nothing to do with the woes of a man- and woman-made white supremacy.

Naomi Fedna

Boston

The writer is a master of divinity candidate at the Harvard Divinity School.





True faith is not about rituals and select Bible passages

It was with tremendous sadness that I read Monica Rodden’s essay about her experience in the evangelical Christian church.

Being a faithful Christian is not about being well behaved, going to church on Sundays, or memorizing Scripture. God never intended for us to get so carried away with being good that we forget to be kind. I have been taught that God is forgiving and offers grace to each of us, over and over. Do we experience consequences for our actions? Of course. But true faith is not about rituals and select words from passages in the Bible. God is more interested in our efforts to be compassionate, kind, and nonjudgmental.

I hope that Rodden and others who have had a similar experience would reflect and realize that they are the victims of imperfect human beings who twisted the meaning and intent of God’s words. People who stormed our nation’s Capitol building on Jan. 6 were misguided and missing the point of Christian faith, which is simply to love others, no matter what they believe. After all, Jesus hung out with people from all walks of life, and He reprimanded those who appointed themselves religious leaders and protectors of truth.

Wende Malster

Westwood





A common but troublesome misreading of the Old Testament

In a letter responding to Monica Rodden’s “Would I have stormed the Capitol?,” Lea Sylvestro writes that the Old Testament passages cited by Rodden represented what Sylvestro “had thought was an ancient view, long abandoned, of a vengeful God, harsh and punishing” (”A vengeful God is not the best guide,” Jan. 24). The idea that the wrathful Old Testament God can be contrasted with the loving and forgiving Jesus of the New Testament represents a common but inaccurate understanding of biblical Christianity.

In fact, the Old Testament is filled with instances of God’s grace and mercy, and the New Testament has many messages of judgment and condemnation. Furthermore, this view leads to a fundamental misunderstanding of Judaism, since the Christian “Old Testament” is the Bible for Jews.

For communities who hold these texts to be sacred, the solution to biblical misuse is not to jettison certain parts of the Bible, but to seek to understand all of its texts in their historical and literary contexts and to use discernment and the resources of our faith traditions to apply them thoughtfully to the issues of our day.

Joanna G. Kline

Beverly

The writer is an assistant professor of Old Testament at Gordon College.