Impeachment is starting to look like a mirage

Members of Congress who aided and abetted the insurrection at the US Capitol have legal liability. The irony is that lawmakers broke the law, but they use distraction and grandiose words to avoid liability. Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas are lawyers with sterling resumes but tarnished actions. Members of the House of Representatives who insist on carrying their arms to the floor should be disciplined.

“Congress must face the enemy within” ( Editorial, Jan. 24 ) highlighted the need for an accounting for the provocations of the events of Jan. 6. The disinformation mythology, including the false conviction pushed by Donald Trump and his enablers that the presidential election was stolen, is a serious threat to our nation. Fortunately, President Biden is in charge now. Nevertheless, efforts to turn the page should be resisted.

The Contract with America, begun in the 1990s, has become a contract on America, and that is a state of affairs that cannot continue. The deaths of five people during the insurrection should force severe punishment. No one is above the law.

Steven A. Ludsin

East Hampton, N.Y.





There’s a law that applies to those who incited the Capitol mob.

Your editorial names elected officials who could be plausibly implicated in the incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection. I am baffled as to why there is no widespread public acknowledgement that there is a perfectly straightforward law, with penalties of fines and imprisonment, pertaining exactly to this egregiously pernicious behavior. It is 18 US Code § 2383 — Rebellion or insurrection: “Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

Ellis Cooper

Rockport





GOP continues to do Trump’s dirty work

Once again, Donald Trump is laughing all the way to the bank while others do his dirty work. Republican senators are still fighting a traitorous liar’s cause by voting not to proceed with impeachment (”Early vote signals Trump impeachment acquittal,” Page A1, Jan. 27). Whistle-blowers during the Trump years have been prosecuted and demoted, but encouraging citizens, whipped up by lies, to destroy our Capitol and threaten our representatives, in an attack resulting in at least five deaths — that shouldn’t be punished?

Stand up, Republican leaders. Care about this country and its citizens. Have enough respect for your constituents to tell them the truth. They followed a self-aggrandizing liar. New warnings of the potential for violence (”US issues national terrorism warning,” Page A2, Jan. 28) indicated that those who have been betrayed by their so-called leader are still doing Trump’s dirty work.

Being a traitor is our country’s worst offense. Trump squandered his power. Shame on the senators who are still fighting for him.

Donna Sorbello

Boston





Accountability before unity

The foundation of unity for our nation is accountability. The basis of the rule of law is engraved over the entrance to the Supreme Court: “Equal Justice Under Law.”

Those who previously called for division and now call for unity must account for their actions, either in the criminal courts or in the political arena of impeachment and future elections.

Bill Torcaso

Cambridge