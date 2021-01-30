For openers, Latin Academy boys’ basketball surges to victory over TechBoston

With most of their varsity roster returning, the host Dragons seemed poised to take the crown away from the three-time City League champions, but it wasn’t that easy. TechBoston jumped out to an early lead and led by double digits before BLA surged back with a 20-0 run, and eventually pulled away for a 58-51 victory.

The Boston City League’s basketball season finally kicked off Friday with a rematch of last season’s BCL boys’ championship between TechBoston and Boston Latin Academy.

“All my years at BLA we’ve had the same group, and all these years we’ve been getting busted by [TechBoston]. We still had that bitter taste in our mouth from the [BCL] championship, so we had to come to a realization. This is the last year for some of us, so [we] had to get after it.”

With BLA trailing, 25-15, early in the second frame, Lawson and fellow senior Mohamud Ali combined for 15 points during a decisive turnaround, as the Dragons (1-0) outscored their rivals, 24-4, in the second quarter.

TechBoston (0-1) rallied back to make it a 48-45 game with senior Dkhari Brown (17 points) and junior Youssof Mboukoh (15 points) leading the way, but the relatively young Bears were unable to complete the comeback.

“Just because we had a good record last year and have everybody returning, we can’t just show up and expect to win,” said BLA coach Dan Bunker. “TechBoston is a great team and we’ll have our hands full when we face them again on Tuesday.”

Ali finished with a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds, Lawson tallied 10 points with three assists, and senior guard Abdulahi Aden added 12 points, including a key drive to give the Dragons a 56-49 lead with 1:40 remaining.

While there were no fans in attendance, players and personnel were thrilled to participate in the first basketball game involving a City League team since Burke won the their Division 3 state semifinal at TD Garden on March 11, 2020 — the night the sports world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think there’s a shared excitement from not only the student-athletes and the coaches, but from our department and the school communities,” said Avery Esdaile, the athletic director for Boston Public Schools.

“It’s good to see the kids back engaged and enjoying the sport they love.”

The return of athletics will coincide with the first in-person learning in Boston Public Schools since October, beginning with high-priority students and ramping up to a full hybrid model.

Coaches from both teams indicated that they’ve been strictly monitoring their players to make sure everyone is taking the right precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. TechBoston assistant Justin Desai said the first practices “were weird with the masks and everything. We weren’t sure what we could do, but once they started playing, the kids have been great.”

Now it’s the games that have a different feel, and there likely won’t be spectators at any BCL games this season, including the BCL Tournament — to be held at host schools rather than the traditional collective event at Madison Park.

“Practices are the same, and we’ve been having a blast,” said Bunker. “But when you’re out here playing in front of no crowd. It’s just basketball. It is a little surreal.”

Latin Academy player Mason Lawson (14) soards through TechBoston's Youssouf Mboukoh (10) and Jamal Beauge (0) en route to the basket Friday night. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The TechBoston bench celebrated a made basket in Friday's opener against Latin Academy. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Apponequet 71, Wareham 68 — Junior Patrick White (23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists) and senior Mike Henricksen (21 points, 5 rebounds) narrowly guided the visiting Lakers (5-2) past the Vikings (4-4) in the South Coast Conference.

Archbishop Williams 70, Bishop Feehan 54 — Sophomore Andre Mills (26 points) and senior Will O’Malley (21 points) — both of Dorchester — guided the host Bishops (7-1) to the Catholic Central victory.

Austin Prep 72, St. Mary’s 60 — Senior Lence Altenor (34 points, 10 rebounds) was the difference as the host Cougars (8-4) won the Catholic Central game.

Bishop Connolly 92, Holbrook 60 — Seniors Drew Spellman (30 points) and Matt Myron (26 points) led the way for the host Cougars (6-0) in the Mayflower Conference matchup.

Boston English 57, Brighton 54 — Junior Mekhi Dedrick poured in a game-high 37 points for the host Eagles in the BCL win.

Boston Latin 58, Bedford 43 — Jake Harrison stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 15 boards, 8 assists, and 3 blocks in the Dual County win for the host Wolfpack (3-1).

Cardinal Spellman 64, Bishop Stang 53 — Big nights from seniors Connor Meikle (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Jayden Gelin (23 points) as they propelled the Cardinals (2-6) past the Spartans (0-8) in the Catholic Central League.

Catholic Memorial 72, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 62 — Senior point guard Kurtis Henderson poured in 35 points as the host Knights (5-0) took care of the Pioneers (1-4) in the Catholic Conference.

Dighton-Rehoboth 69, Somerset Berkley 57 — Senior John Marcelle and junior Ryan Ouellette scored 14 points apiece in the win for the host Falcons (7-1) in the South Coast Conference.

Dover-Sherborn 70, Bellingham 40 — Seniors Nick Rinaldi (14 points) and Evan Skeary (10 points) led the visiting Raiders (5-2) to a Tri-Valley win.

Fairhaven 61, Seekonk 59 — Junior Peter Joseph (15 points) blocked the Warriors’ last shot to clinch the South Coast Conference win for the Blue Devils (5-2). Ryan Deslauries scored 15 points, headlined by four 3-pointers while Alex DeAlmeida had 11 for Fairhaven.

Greater New Bedford 72, Old Rochester 51 — Shane Poitras Jr. dropped 30 points with five rebounds and five assists to power the Bears (5-2) to the South Coast Conference win.

Plymouth North 64, Duxbury 53 — Junior JayMori Leonard tossed in 16 points and senior Julian Llopiz added 15 for the host Eagles (5-3) on senior night.

Scituate 60, Quincy 38 — Behind 12 points apiece from captains Seamus Maher and Keegan Sullivan, the host Sailors moved to 4-2 with the Patriot League win.

South Boston 57, CASH 38 — Senior forward Jalen Bing-Wallace collected 14 points and 15 rebounds for the visiting Knights in the Boston City League season opener.

St. John Paul II 46, Rising Tide Charter 32 — Senior Andres Forant (14 points) paced the Lions (3-1) in the Cape & Islands win and freshman Liam Johnston drained three 3-pointers.

Whitman-Hanson 69, Hingham 57 — The trio of Cole Levangie (16 points), Nate Amado (15 points), and Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder (15 points) led the Panthers — 6-0 in the Patriot League — to their 29th consecutive win dating back to last season.

Bridgewater-Raynham girls' basketball coach Cheryl Seavey (right) celebrated her 100th career win with her players after the Trojans defeated visiting Brockton Friday night. Bridgewater-Raynham Athletics

Girls’ basketball

Andover 49, Chelmsford 41 — After a narrow 44-43 win over Chelmsford on Wednesday, the Warriors (4-2) got an extra boost to secure a Merrimack Valley Conference home win Friday night. Sophomore forward Anna Foley returned from a knee sprain suffered in Andover’s first game of the season. Though she eventually fouled out, Foley amassed 13 points and eight rebounds.

“She made a couple big plays down the stretch,” said coach Alan Hibino. Foley emerged as a key starter in Andover’s run to the Division 1 state co-championship last season.

Right now, Hibino has the sophomore on a minutes restriction, but is excited to have her tough inside presence back on the court. “It’s nice to have someone who can protect the rim defensively,” he said. “She’s just a great rebounder, too.”

Tatum Shaw had a team-high 19 points.

Amesbury 48, North Reading 46 — Junior Avery Hallinan dropped 32 points for the Indians (4-1) in the Cape Ann win.

Bishop Feehan 61, Archbishop Williams 47 — Kyla Cunningham scored 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter as the Shamrocks pulled away from the Bishops (3-7) to improve to 7-2 in the Catholic Central. Camryn Fauria also scored 14 points for Feehan.

Bishop Stang 51, Cardinal Spellman 25 — Wheaton College-bound Abby Fernandes scored 24 points on senior night to lead the host Spartans (2-3) to the Catholic Central win. Bridget Markey added 17 points for Stang.

Bridgewater-Raynham 66, Brockton 42 — Senior Tahlia Tah (17 points) led the way as the Trojans (8-0) presented head coach Cheryl Seavey with her 100th career win. She has won 88 at B-R and 12 more at Middleborough.

Dover-Sherborn 51, Bellingham 16 — Sabrina Ryan (11 points) paced the host Raiders (4-3) in the Tri-Valley League contest.

Hopkinton 56, Dedham 37 — Junior guard Kiki Fossbender racked up 21 points and classmate Lauren Cho added 12 points in the Tri-Valley win for the host Hillers (4-1).

Latin Academy 55, Tech Boston 17 — Senior forward Jordan Bellot led the visiting Dragons with 18 points and junior guard Ruth Norton contributed 11 in the season-opening Boston City League triumph.

Malden Catholic 47, Ursuline 30 — Junior Kayla Jackson posted an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Lancers (4-2) in nonleague action.

Masconomet 41, Danvers 27 — Paige Richardson (15 points) and Morgan Bovardi (12 points) led the visiting Chieftains (5-1) to the Northeastern Conference win.

North Quincy 57, Hanover 51 — The Red Raiders (4-4) used a 27-5 third-quarter run and 20 points from Fallon Hobin to come back and defend home court against the Hawks (6-2) in the Patriot League. Freshmen Orlagh Gormley (15 points) and Ava Bryan (11 points) were instrumental in the victory as well.

Peabody 31, Swampscott 22 — Senior Amber Kiricoples tallied 9 points and 14 assists for the Tanners (5-0) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Pentucket 61, Triton 28 — Seniors Arielle Cleveland (20 points) and Mackenzie Currie (14 points) powered host Pentucket to a 7-0 record in Cape Ann League.

Rockland 68, Randolph 19 — The Bulldogs (4-3) snared a South Shore road win behind 17 points from Julia Elie and 16 points from Maggie Elie.

Sandwich 52, Dennis-Yarmouth 34 — The visiting Blue Knights (3-2) used a 16-2 fourth quarter to distance themselves from the Dolphins and secure a Cape & Islands win.

Snowden 53, Bryant 46 — Senior Lansana Kaba scored 14 points and junior Carlos Ortiz added a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) for the Cougars in the season-opening Boston City League win.

Somerset Berkley 45, Dighton-Rehoboth 39 — The host Blue Raiders improved to 5-1 (5-2 overall) in South Coast Conference play with a home win led by Lily Buron (12 points).

St. Mary’s 77, Austin Prep 29 — Maiya Bergdorf (15 points), Kellyn Preira (12), Van Nguyen (10), and Yirsy Queliz (10) helped keep the host Spartans (11-1, 11-0) unbeaten in the Catholic Central.

Westport 41, South Shore Voc-Tech 20 — Despite a double-double performance from junior Ellery Campbell (12 points, 10 rebounds), the Vikings (1-4) lost at home to the Wildcats.

Whitman-Hanson 54, Hingham 42 — The Panthers (3-2) earned a road Patriot League win behind 12 points apiece from senior captains Reese Codero and Rylie Harlow.

Boys’ hockey

Central Catholic 4, Tewksbury 1 — The Raiders (4-1-1) dealt Tewksbury (5-1) its first loss of the season, with junior Aidan O’Connell and senior Michael Dinges tallying two goals and one assist apiece in the Merrimack Valley Conference win at Tsongas Center.

Chelmsford 1, Andover 1 — Sophomore Braeden Archambault potted his first career goal for Andover (0-3-1). Junior Owen Flanagan tallied the lone goal for the Lions (1-2-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference tilt at Chelmsford Forum.

Danvers 5, Swampscott 0 — Five players found the back of the net for the Falcons and senior Adam Bridgeo registered the shutout in the season opener at Talbot Rink.

Marshfield 2, Silver Lake 1 — Senior Jake Mastrangelo scored the winner for the Rams (4-1-2) with 1:13 remaining in the third period of the Patriot League game at Hobomock Ice Arena. Sophomore Brady Clark also scored for Marshfield.

Scituate 4, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Senior Bobby Siders was stellar between the pipes at Hobomock Ice Arena, his 38 saves pushing the Sailors to the Patriot League win and a 5-1 record.

Girls’ hockey

Peabody 4, Beverly/Danvers 1 — Junior goaltender Jade Moynihan recorded the win in her first career start for the Tanners (6-1). Sophomore Jenna DiNapoli’s second-period goal proved to be the winner in the Northeast League matchup at O’Keefe Athletic Center.

Sandwich 2, Barnstable 1 — Sophomore Sydney Sawyer and eighth-grader Emma Itri scored and sophomore Sophia Visceglio made 25 saves in the Cape & Islands League win for the Blue Knights (5-1) at the Kennedy Rink in Hyannis.

Boys’ swimming

Chelmsford 133, Haverhill 50 — The Lions move to 5-0 in the Merrimack Valley Conference with another strong performance against the Hilles. Sophomore Nathaniel Murray who won the 100 butter fly and 100 breaststroke while leading off the victorious 200 free relay as well. Captain Cam Srebnick (200 IM), sophomore Jonah Abraham (diving), junior Connor Quirbach (500 free), and junior Matt Gale (100 backstroke, his first high school win) all recorded wins for Chelmsford. Sophomore Declan Hughes had a mighty day as well with two second-place finishes and personal bests in all four races that he swam.







