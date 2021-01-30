Boston Pride to play Buffalo Beauts in best-of-three to determine fourth playoff seed in NWHL

The games will be Saturday and Sunday, both at 3 p.m., and if necessary, 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The NWHL, forced to rework its schedule after the Metropolitan Riveters left town, paired the Pride (1-3-0) and Beauts (0-2-1) in a best-of-three series to determine the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

The Riveters, one of six teams competing here, were in third place (2-1-0) Thursday when their organization was hit with “several” positive COVID-19 tests, the NWHL said in a statement. The team withdrew from the season. League activity was halted until Saturday, which meant the cancelation of two Thursday games and each team’s Friday practice sessions.

Additionally, the Globe reported Thursday, the Connecticut Whale had at least one positive test. They will play on. A round-robin to determine the top three seeds will involve the fourth-place Whale (2-1-0), second-place Toronto Six (2-1-1), and first-place Minnesota Whitecaps (3-0-0).

Toronto will play Minnesota on Saturday and Connecticut on Sunday (both games at 6 p.m.). Minnesota-Connecticut is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday.

All of the aforementioned games will be streaming on Twitch.tv/NWHL.

The Isobel Cup semifinals and finals, both shown on NBC Sports Network, will be Thursday and Friday. Thursday game times are 5:30 p.m. (No. 4 at No. 1) and 8 p.m. (No. 3 at No. 2). The final is 7 p.m. Friday.

The Boston-Buffalo best-of-three is a rematch of Sunday’s game, a 5-1 win by the Pride. The Pride beat the Beauts in all seven meetings last year, outscoring them, 38-13. The teams also met in the first two Isobel Cup title games, splitting the trophies (Boston 2016, Buffalo 2017). The Beauts lost in the final in 2018 and ’19. Last season, the Pride made the final for the first time in three seasons, but its date with the Minnesota Whitecaps was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Pride tested negative for COVID-19 Friday, but like all other teams, they did not practice. They hope to rebound from Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to Connecticut, in which they allowed four consecutive goals in a faceplant of a third period.

Coach Paul Mara didn’t want to make excuses, but he said he believes the “wheels fell off” because of the compressed schedule. Wednesday was their fourth game in five nights. “I don’t think a lot of hockey teams do that,” he dryly noted. It was also the early game (5:30 p.m.) after playing at 8:30 the night before.

“We’ll be ready to go,” he said. “Tell us when and where we’re playing, and make it COVID-safe. I have confidence in our team, and that has not waned.”

Boston defender Mallory Souliotis said she’s seen “glimmers” of good hockey from her team, which has a target on its back after a 23-1-0 finish last season.

“I don’t think the first four games went as we imagined, planned or wanted them to,” said Souliotis, who plays on the No. 1 pair with Kaleigh Fratkin. “The good news is we have some games left. We knew no game was going to be easy, and every team was going to be gunning for us.”

Dempsey a game-time decision

Captain Jillian Dempsey, whose shoulder injury limited her to about 20 seconds of Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to Connecticut, will be evaluated before Saturday’s game … Lovisa Selander, who has stopped 53 of 57 shots (.930 save percentage) in two games but is 0-2-0, will start for Boston in Game 1. Mara said he’ll continue to “go game by game” in deciding who starts in net. Victoria Hanson (53 saves on 58 shots, .914 save percentage, 1-1-0 record) has nearly identical numbers … The NWHL announced a partnership with Discover Financial Services, hailing it as the largest in league history. The league would not disclose the amount, but one source with knowledge of the deal, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak for the league, compared it with the sponsorship the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association inked with Secret deodorant in October. The PWHPA said that was worth $1 million. Half the funds from the NWHL’s sponsorship deals go toward player salaries, which average about $7,500 per season and are as high as $15,000, according to NWHL Players’ Association director Anya Packer.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.