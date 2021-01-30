David Pastrnak to return to Bruins’ lineup Saturday night against Capitals

Pastrnak, among the game’s premier shooters the last three years, was set to return to his usual line, with Brad Marchand on left side and Patrice Bergeron in the middle.

Karson Kulman also was expected to see duty for the first time this season for the Bruins, who entered the night amid a four-game winning streaking after knocking off the Flyers and Penguins in two-game sets at the Garden.

David Pastrnak, whose 48 goals tied him with Alex Ovechkin for the NHL’s goal-scoring title last season, was set to make his season debut for the Bruins Saturday night in Washington, with the Ovechkin back in the Capitals’ lineup after being suspended for four games.

Even with the Pastrnak hors de combat after offseason hip surgery, Marchand (10 points) and Bergeron (8) were 1-2 on the Bruins’ scoring list over the first seven games.

The Bruins, as expected, were going to be without the injured Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) on defense. Grzelcyk was dinged up again in Thursday’s win over the Penguins. Connor Clifton was ready to sub in for Grzelcyk for a third time this season, pairing on the second unit with Brandon Carlo.

Tuukka Rask, who was given a complete day off on Thursday, with Dan Vladar backing up Jaroslav Halak, was named the starter vs. the Capitalss. Halak is likely to get the start in D.C. in Monday night’s rematch.

Ovechkin, 1-4—5 in four games this season, was forced to the sidelines for four games when he violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols. He and three of his fellow Russian teammates met in the same hotel room during a recent road trip, which broke the league-player agreement that prohibits such gatherings while the pandemic rages.

The plucky Kuhlman, 25, played in 25 games last season and posted a meager 1-5—6. The Bruins have been banged up at forward, and Kuhlman drew back in with recent injuries to Jake DeBrusk and Ondrej Kase.

It was the Bruins first look this season at their ex-captain, Zdeno Chara, on the Capitals’ blue line.

