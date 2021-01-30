MIAA marches ahead with return of football in Fall II season

There will be modifications (gameday rosters are limited to 45 players and six coaches per side), but the essence of the game, blocking and tackling, will remain intact. And masks will remain mandatory, after a unanimous vote, 22-0, for a Feb. 22 start.

The key question entering the MIAA’s Board of Directors meeting on Friday morning — how will the the dynamics of the game be altered to meet modifications endorsed by the COVID-19 Task Force, along with the Sports Medicine and Football committees.

Yes, there will be high school football in Massachusetts in early spring, in the MIAA’s newly-created, pandemic-prompted Fall II season, wedged into the calendar from late February to mid-April. All part of the state association’s 2020-21 four-season calendar.

But as Beverly principal Dan Bauer, formerly the school’s football coach said, “We are going into the unknown, and there will be a lot of logistics involved.”

That starts with the uncertainty of the weather, and working in the mandatory three days of conditioning, plus 15 days of ”practices,” and following current EEA guidelines of workouts being held exclusively outside. (If there are no delays, that projects to a March 12 start date.)

“The bottom line is it ends up being a blocking and tackling game so that’s where we moved ahead and left modifications alone,” said Grafton principal Jim Pignataro, a member of the Board of Directors and chair of the Football Committee.

There was talk of pushing either the offensive and defensive line back a few yards, but there were safety concerns.

“I think it all centered around the fact that tackling was going to remain in the sport as designed and that once the players were in close proximity while tackling numerous times during the game, other modifications may not have the same necessity,” said associate executive director Richard Pearson, the liaison to the football committee.

Since EEA guidelines state football teams are not allowed to practice indoors, board members wondered whether a virtual practice would count toward the requirement and questioned how teams could hold outdoor practices if their fields were covered in snow.

“If we get dumped with 2 feet of snow at some point, the question is what happens and how can we count the days,” said Brookline AD Pete Rittenburg. “It could take four weeks to get to 15 days.”

Cambridge AD Tom Arria said it is conflicting that football players would be allowed to run around in a parking lot and get conditioning in, but they won’t be able to enter the gym to do conditioning. Basketball and hockey, he noted, are happening indoors.

A meeting will be scheduled in the next 7-10 days with the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to discuss a possible rule change.

“We’re trying to play football and we’re going to go through some hiccups to do it,” said Duxbury athletic director Thom Holdgate, co-chair of the COVID-19 Task Force. “Even if because of weather you can’t get out there and play a game until the fourth week, the kids are still going to be psyched to do it.”

Earlier, MIAA president Jeff Granatino opened the meeting with a lengthy statement, sending the association’s thoughts and prayers to Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta, who suffered a significant head/neck injury Tuesday against Pope Francis.

Modifications were also approved for soccer, field hockey, volleyball, unified basketball, and indoor track & field without much debate.

Field hockey added penalty corners for the Fall II season after disallowing them during the Fall I season. Meanwhile, soccer returned from quarter play in Fall I to halves in Fall II and required masks to be worn at all times on the field. Also, in contrast to Fall I, shoulder-to-shoulder contact, slide tackles, corner kicks, and goal kicks past midfield will be allowed.

In Fall I, players could pull down their masks when they were 14 feet away from another player, but that rule was difficult for officials to enforce, according to Lindsey von Holtz, the director of athletics at Mount Greylock.

“Officials have made it pretty clear in every meeting I’ve been at that they don’t really want too much control of mask exceptions and it’s a very difficult process for them,” said von Holtz. “Having soccer players have their mask down on the field and put it up when someone comes close is very challenging for the officials.”

The modifications for volleyball — only played in Fall I by the Catholic Central League, Merrimack Valley Conference, the Patriot League, and the Southeast Conference — include the removal of the 3-foot line on each side of the net, a limit to 15 players on the gameday roster, and the cleaning of balls after every set, instead of every point like it was in Fall I.

In indoor track & field, which was pushed back from the winter season, they are removing the video option for officiating of the long jump and shot put.