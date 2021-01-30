NFL makes some progress with diversity hiring, but much more work needs to be done

Now that the 2021 hiring season is mostly complete, Goodell and diversity advocates still likely aren’t satisfied. In a league where approximately 70 percent of the players are Black, only one of the seven head coaching vacancies this offseason went to a Black coach. A year after having just four of 32 teams led by people of color, the NFL will have only five in 2021.

“We’re not satisfied where we are. We know we should and can do better,” commissioner Roger Goodell said at the time.

Last May, the NFL instituted sweeping changes to its Rooney Rule, which governs minority hiring, to fix what executive vice president Troy Vincent called a “broken system” of hiring head coaches, coordinators, and executives.

The head coach is the most visible person in the organization, giving news conferences up to five days a week.

“The results for head coach are disappointing,” said Rod Graves, executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which helped craft the Rooney Rule two decades ago and still works closely with the NFL. “The selection of one Black head coach out of seven openings does not signify meaningful progress when the pool for talented Black coaches is so deep.”

Among the new rules this year, teams were required to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coaching vacancies, and at least one external minority candidate for coordinator jobs and high-level front office jobs. The NFL also added an incentive program, awarding teams two compensatory third-round draft picks if it had a minority candidate hired as head coach or general manager by another team.

But five of the seven head coaching jobs this year went to white candidates. The only Black head coach hired was David Culley by the Texans, who joins the Dolphins’ Brian Flores and Steelers’ Mike Tomlin as the NFL’s Black coaches. Washington’s Ron Rivera, who is Hispanic, and newly hired Jets coach Robert Saleh, who is Muslim, are the NFL’s other minority head coaches.

Several Black candidates were pushed hard by the NFL and the Fritz Pollard Alliance, including Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell, and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. All four were shut out of this hiring cycle.

“It’s a little hard to still see some extraordinary candidates not break through,” said attorney Cyrus Mehri, a co-founder of the Alliance. “Head coach is the most visible position. That’s where bias may creep in more strongly, as a face of the franchise kind of concept.”

Eleven teams currently don’t have a minority as head coach, offensive or defensive coordinator, or general manager: the Patriots, Ravens, Jaguars, Bengals, Titans, Broncos, Cowboys, Packers, Panthers, Saints, and Raiders. But the NFL did see some progress with minority hiring in some areas. Most notably, three of the seven GM vacancies were filled by Black candidates — Washington’s Martin Mayhew, Detroit’s Brad Holmes, and Atlanta’s Terry Fontenot. They join Miami’s Chris Grier and Cleveland’s Andrew Berry as the NFL’s five Black GMs.

The NFL did better with diversity hiring of coordinator positions, with eight of the 21 openings going to minority candidates. But there still is plenty work to be done. While six of the 12 defensive coordinator openings went to minority candidates, only two of the nine offensive coordinator jobs did (the Lions’ Anthony Lynn and the Colts’ Marcus Brady).

The NFL has people of color in 13 of 31 defensive coordinator positions, but only four out of 30 offensive coordinators, and only three quarterbacks coaches (the Eagles’ Brian Johnson, Falcons’ Charles London, and Texans’ Pep Hamilton, all hired this month).

The pipeline to head coaching jobs has most frequently been through QB coach and offensive coordinator.

“We have a strong pipeline for defensive coordinator, but offensive coordinator continues to be a place where it could be stronger,” Mehri said.

But the NFL has seen some progress over the past year. The league now has its first Black team president in Washington’s Jason Wright. The three Black GMs hired this year is a positive step. The NFL also has its first Muslim head coach in Saleh, and its first Indian-American coordinator in Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

The Super Bowl will also be a showcase for minority coaching. The game features two of the NFL’s four Black offensive coordinators — Bieniemy and the Buccaneers’ Byron Leftwich. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians is white, but assistant head coach Harold Goodwin and all three coordinators are Black. They also have two women on their coaching staff, including assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

Mehri said the rule requiring two outside candidates be interviewed had a significant effect on the GM hiring and hopefully will improve minority hiring for head coaches in the future.

The Ravens, Saints, and Rams will benefit from the new Rooney Rule and will get two compensatory third-round picks (one each in 2021 and ’22) for having Black candidates hired away. The 49ers will get three compensatory picks for having Saleh and Mayhew hired away.

The NFL still has plenty of work to do in adding diversity at the head coach level. But Mehri is hopeful that some gains made at the lower levels will lead to more opportunities in the future.

“When you see reforms happen, you have to give yourself multiple years to really evaluate them,” Mehri said. “Big picture it’s not as good as we would like, but it’s more in the positive direction.”

BEEN THERE, DONE THAT

Brady is back in the big game

Tom Brady will play in Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs next Sunday. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A few Tom Brady notes in advance of the Super Bowl:

▪ The 2020 Buccaneers have something in common with the 2014 Patriots — both felt good about their chances following a loss to the Chiefs. In 2014, Bill Belichick cited the Week 4 blowout loss to the Chiefs on “Monday Night Football” as the turning point of the season, which ended in the Patriots’ fourth Lombardi Trophy.

“Not that we played well, but we played hard,” Belichick said.

On Thursday, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians cited a Week 12 loss to the Chiefs as his team’s turning point. The Chiefs led, 20-7, at halftime, and the Buccaneers clawed back to 27-24 before Patrick Mahomes was able to run out the final four minutes.

“We really started playing [well] in the second half of that Kansas City game and built the momentum,” Arians said. “Since that time, we’ve been playing some pretty good, complementary ball.”

▪ Brady is going to have both of his parents in the stands for his 10th Super Bowl, which is extra special this time. Word came out this past week that Brady’s parents, Tom Sr. and Galen, were hit hard by COVID-19, with his father having to spend some time in the hospital. As a result, the Bradys could only attend one of their son’s games this fall, and it was probably the worst — the 38-3 loss to the Saints on “Sunday Night Football.”

“They only made it to one game this year [and] it wasn’t a very good outcome — the Saints game at home, which was pretty rough for all of us,” Brady said. “I’ll have a full contingent all coming in Saturday afternoon, ready to watch the game and cheer us on.”

▪ The Buccaneers will go down as the first team to play the Super Bowl in its home stadium, but they’re the third team to play in its home market. The 1984 49ers slept in their beds when they faced the Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium. The 1979 Rams also stayed at home when they played the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl.

Of course, the Chiefs are mostly sleeping in their beds, too. They aren’t scheduled to arrive in Tampa until Saturday.

▪ Buccaneers GM Jason Licht was a college scout covering the Southeast region in 1999 and 2000 when the Patriots drafted Brady. Licht said this past week that Bill Belichick and Scott Pioli had their eye on Brady for much of the draft and eventually felt compelled to take him.

“I did not personally scout Tom,” Licht said. “I listened to the conversations about him and we watched tape together, but I can’t take any credit for Tom being drafted. I do know that Coach Belichick really had his eye on him for a long time. We took him in the sixth. We didn’t need a quarterback at the time. He and Scott Pioli had him much higher than that on the board. The conversations started — if I recall correctly — with the third round. He was still sitting there in the sixth and they took him. I wish I could take credit for it, but I got to know Tom a little bit in my years there.”

ETC.

What’s the deal with these QBs?

Aaron Rodgers is unsure about his future after the Packers lost in the NFC Championship Game. Morry Gash/Associated Press

Several high-profile quarterbacks have been in the news for potentially being on the move this offseason. Let’s take a look at the contractual situations and how likely it is that they find a new team:

▪ Aaron Rodgers, Packers: His vague comments about his future following last week’s loss is most likely about a pay raise and job security. Rodgers is under contract for $22 million in 2021 and $25.5 million in both 2022 and ’23, which puts him in Derek Carr/Jimmy Garoppolo territory, when Patrick Mahomes is at $45 million per year. Considering Rodgers is about to be named league MVP, a raise is well deserved. Rodgers also likely wants job security in the form of future guaranteed years, to ward off the threat of rookie first-round pick Jordan Love.

The Packers have strongly denied any desire to move Rodgers, and a return in 2021 seems likely. But like with Tom Brady and the Patriots, what the Packers do about Rodgers’s guaranteed years is really what will tell us how long the relationship will last.

▪ Deshaun Watson, Texans: He officially requested a trade this past week, and it could certainly happen because his contract is easily tradable. Most of his guaranteed money comes in the form of base salary, which the acquiring team would absorb.

Watson has a cap number of $15.94 million in 2021, and it would increase by about $5 million with a trade. A $21.6 million dead-cap number isn’t ideal, but it’s not a deal-breaker, either. Nick Caserio has until the draft April 29 to persuade Watson to stay or get a major haul of picks for him. The Dolphins and Jets look like the best suitors.

▪ Matthew Stafford, Lions: Stafford and the Lions are mutually parting ways, and the unofficial deadline to trade him is March 22, when he has a $10 million bonus due. He will only make a total of $20 million in 2021, which is quite reasonable for a decent starting quarterback. But since everyone knows the Lions have to trade Stafford, it could hurt the return.

▪ Jared Goff, Rams: The Rams say they are going to have an open competition at quarterback, and rumors are swirling that they could look to trade Goff. But I don’t see it. Goff has $28.15 million fully guaranteed in 2021. The Rams certainly won’t release him, because it would increase his cap number by $14 million or $30 million. And I don’t think many teams would want to take on Goff at that price. Most likely, the Rams are stuck with a bad contract and they are just trying to motivate him.

▪ Ben Roethlisberger, Steleers: Steelers president Art Rooney said the team can only bring Roethlisberger back a lower cap number than his current $41.25 million and the quarterback agreed. But there’s not a lot of room to work with. The contract has $22.25 million in dead money, and Roethlisberger is only due $19 million in salary, which is way less than the $25 million given to Brady, Philip Rivers, and Drew Brees.

Realistically, Big Ben isn’t going to play for much less than $19 million. The Steelers could try spreading out some money with extra years and a signing bonus, but the only way for them to save significant money with Roethlisberger is for him to retire.

Extra points

New Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron grew up in Oregon and came from the Rams but has many New England ties. He spent a year at Phillips Andover, played long snapper and tight end for the Tufts Jumbos, and got his NFL start as an operations intern with the Patriots in 2002. Waldron followed Charlie Weis to Notre Dame in 2005, came back to Foxborough from 2008-09, spent 2011 at Buckingham Browne & Nichols in Cambridge, worked for four years in various roles at UMass, and in 2016 got back into the NFL with Washington, where he hooked up with Sean McVay … Jobs that are still open as of Friday afternoon: Dolphins offensive coordinator, Vikings offensive coordinator, Titans defensive coordinator, and Patriots quarterbacks coach, replacing Jedd Fisch … Chiefs defensive line coach Brendan Daly is coaching in his fifth consecutive Super Bowl. He worked three straight with the Patriots, and now is in his second in a row with the Chiefs. The NFL could not confirm whether Daly’s five straight appearances are a record for a coach, since the Elias Sports Bureau doesn’t keep stats on assistants. Former quarterback Gale Gilbert was a member of five straight Super Bowl teams in the early 1990s with the Bills and Chargers, though he only appeared in one … The NFC team is the home team in the Super Bowl, which was decided long before the Buccaneers qualified for the game. The Chiefs would have practiced at the University of South Florida had they come down for the week … Players on the winning team make $130,000 for this Super Bowl, while the losers get $65,000 … The Lions with the No. 7 pick and the Panthers at No. 8 should make for plenty of fireworks when it comes to jockeying for the top quarterback draft prospects after Trevor Lawrence … With only 17,200 paying customers allowed to watch an all-time great matchup of Brady vs. Mahomes, the secondhand ticket market is exploding. The Tampa Bay Times reported this past week that the average ticket price was $14,110, up from $5,511 last year when the game was in Miami … Eli Manning is gracious enough not to poke Brady about his two Super Bowl victories whenever they’re together. ”I’ve been around Tom numerous times, and I’ve never brought up a Super Bowl or our games versus them,” Manning told the New York Post. “He actually brings it up. It still bothers him a little bit, especially the ’07 one when they had the chance to go down as the greatest team of all time. But I don’t have any bragging rights with Tom. This is his 10th Super Bowl, and I’m so impressed with his whole career.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.