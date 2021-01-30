NHL postpones two Golden Knight-Sharks games due to COVID-19 concerns

The NHL postponed the Vegas Golden Knights’ two games next week with the San Jose Sharks over concerns about the coronavirus. Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and three coaches are in the league’s COVID-19 protocol and unavailable. The games had been scheduled for Monday and Wednesday in Glendale, Ariz., where the Sharks have been based due to coronavirus rules in Santa Clara (Calif.) County. The decision means three postponements in a row for Vegas, which was supposed to host St. Louis on Thursday. The games will be made up later this season in San Jose. The Sharks opened the season with an eight-game road trip and were scheduled for their first home games next week against Vegas. Now the Sharks will return to San Jose on Saturday for the first time since starting camp in December in Arizona. San Jose has a four-game trip in Southern California and will play its home opener on Feb. 13 against Anaheim. … The NHL suspended Wild forward Kevin Fiala for three games for boarding Kings defenseman Matt Roy while chasing a loose puck into the corner Thursday night. Roy was down for several minutes before being helped off the ice and did not return … Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury sustained Thursday in a home win against San Jose … According to reports, Devils forward Travis Zajac was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and is doubtful to play at Buffalo on Saturday. The Sabres will also host the Devils on Sunday.

Kentucky canceled Saturday’s men’s basketball home game against No. 5 Texas and paused team activities for 48 hours due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing, and quarantining. The Wildcats have had two previous games this season postponed but the matchup with Texas is their first outright cancellation … Friday night’s game between No. 22 Saint Louis and Richmond was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff … … Dartmouth is reinstating five sports it said last summer would be eliminated, women’s and men’s swimming and diving, women’s and men’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing, and will do an external review of the athletic department’s policies after being accused of not offering equal participation to women and men.

Murphy’s hat trick leads Northeastern women

Maureen Murphy notched a hat trick, Katy Knoll and Kate Holmes also scored, and Aerin Frankel made 16 saves as the fourth-ranked Northeastern women’s hockey team (10-1-1 Hockey East( skated to a 5-0 win over Merrimack (1-10-0) at Matthews Arena … In women’s basketball, Alexis Santarelli and Alayna Gribble scored 15 points each to lead Saint Joseph’s (5-1, 3-1 Atlantic 10) to a 76-69 win over UMass (10-4, 6-3) at the Mullins Center. Sam Breen paced the Minutewomen with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Destiney Philoxy added 15 points and six boards … Hayley Jones and Kiana Williams each scored 16 points as No. 6 Stanford (14-2, 11-2 Pac-12) ran away with a 77-49 win at Washington State (8-6, 6-6), the Cardinal’s 69th straight win over the Cougars … No. 11 Oregon postponed games Friday night at Utah and Sunday at Colorado because of the Pac-12′s COVID-19 protocols.

BASEBALL

Pederson signing one-year deal with Cubs

According to multiple reports, the Cubs agreed to a one-year contract worth $7 million with with outfielder Joc Pederson, who spent seven seasons with the Dodgers, hitting just .190 last season with seven homers and 16 RBIs … César Hernández will play a second season with the Cleveland Indians, who re-signed the free agent second baseman to a one-year, $5 million contract with a 2022 club option. Hernández won his first Gold Glove and led the AL with 20 doubles last season, batting .283 with 3 homers, 20 RBIs, and 35 runs … Two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Phillies finalized their five-year, $115.5 million, five-year contract … Pitcher Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals finalized a one-year $8 million contract for his 17th season with the club.

TENNIS

Top players shake off rust in Australia

After spending 14 days in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic regulations in Australia, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, Serena Williams beat Naomi Osaka, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7, at an exhibition tennis tournament in Adelaide. The quarantine was put in place to allow for Australian Open to take place beginning Feb. 8 in Melbourne. Second-ranked Simona Halep beat No. 1 Ash Barty, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8. It was Barty’s first match in 11 months due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions and her decision not to defend her French Open title. On the men’s side, top-ranked Novak Djokovic missed the first of his match against Jannick Sinner to get treatment for a blister on his right hand, leaving Sinner to play Filip Krajinovic. Krajinovic won the first set 6-3 and Djokovic the second by the same score. No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal beat US Open champion Dominic Thiem, 7-5, 6-4.

MISCELLANY

Detry has golf lead in Dubai

Thomas Detry shot a 5-under-par 67 to take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the Dubai Desert Classic. Robert MacIntyre (68) was a shot back in second place, with Tommy Fleetwood (68) in a three-way tie for third with Justin Harding (70) and Kalle Samooja (68). … The Oman Open scheduled for March 4-7 on the European Tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic … Germany won five of the nine available medals on the first day of luge’s world championships at Konigssee, Germany, including a podium sweep in the women’s sprint race with Julia Taubitz, Anna Berreiter, and Dajana Eitberger. Summer Britcher was the top American, placing seventh. Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won gold in doubles sprint, while Austria’s Nico Gleirscher won the men’s sprint title. In second was Semen Pavlichenko, a Russian who competed as a neutral entrant because Russia is currently banned from using its name, flag, and anthem at major events as part of the sanctions from a doping scandal … The World Cup women’s downhill skiing race planned for Saturday at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, was rescheduled to Feb. 26 at Val Di Fassa, Italy, due to weather conditions … American soccer forward Indiana Vassilev was loaned from Aston Villa of the English Premier League to Cheltenham of fourth-tier League Two, a day after the 19-year-old was recalled from a loan to Burton Albion of third-tier League One. Vassilev, who made his Premier League debut last January, played four games for the US at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup.

