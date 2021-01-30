Packers fire defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in wake of NFC title game loss

The Packers’ announcement of the moves late Friday afternoon said that Mennenga had been dismissed and Pettine wouldn’t return next season. ESPN reported that Pettine’s contract expired at the end of this season.

Pettine had been the Packers’ defensive coordinator for three seasons — taking over one year before coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival. Mennenga had been special teams coordinator for each of LaFleur’s two seasons as head coach.

The moves come after the Packers gave up a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller with one second left in the first half of a 31-26 NFC title game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It was man coverage, definitely not the right call for the situation,” LaFleur said after the game. “You can’t do stuff like that against a good football team and expect to win.”

LaFleur had chosen to keep Pettine after the Packers gave up 285 yards rushing in a 37-20 NFC championship game loss at San Francisco last season, continuing their struggles to slow down the run.

The Packers gave up 56 more points during the 2020 regular season than in 2019, but they improved in most other defensive areas. Green Bay ranked ninth in total defense and tied for 13th in run defense in 2020 after finishing 18th in total defense and 23rd in run defense a year earlier.

Mennenga took over as the Packers’ special teams coordinator in 2019 after filling the same role at Vanderbilt in 2018. Green Bay dealt with a number of special teams breakdowns this season, allowing punt returns for touchdowns of 91 and 73 yards.

Report: Smith to be Texans’ defensive coordinator

Lovie Smith will join new Texans head coach David Culley’s staff in Houston as defensive coordinator, and Tim Kelly will return as offensive coordinator, the NFL Network reported.

Smith spent the last five years attempting to turn around the program at the University of Illinois, but was fired after finishing with a record of 17-39. His last stint in the NFL came as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he went 8-24 in two seasons.

Prior to that, he led the Bears as head coach to three playoff appearances, one NFC title, and an appearance in Super Bowl XLI. Led by an incredibly stingy, suffocating defense, the Bears won 15 games (13 in the regular season, plus two playoff games) before falling to the Indianapolis Colts in a rain-soaked affair. A year earlier, Smith earned AP Coach of the Year honors after helping the Bears flip their 5-11 record in his first season to 11-5 in year two. Smith remained in Chicago through 2012 before he was fired after the Bears went 10-6 but missed the playoffs.

Kelly has worked with the offense in Houston for seven seasons, including as the OC in 2020.

Titans promote Downing

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has promoted from within, moving Todd Downing to offensive coordinator. And Vrabel also named Shane Bowen the defensive coordinator after he handled the job for the Titans without the title throughout the 2020 season. Vrabel also announced that Luke Steckel will replace Downing as tight ends coach with Ryan Crow taking over Bowen’s duties as outside linebackers coach. Downing replaces Arthur Smith, who was hired as the Atlanta Falcons’ new coach earlier this month. Bowen handled defensive meetings and in-game play-calling last season after Dean Pees retired … The Seattle Seahawks hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, the first time in his career he’ll be responsible for running an offense and calling plays. Waldron’s hiring was announced more than two weeks after the Seahawks fired Brian Schottenheimer. Seattle set a franchise record for points scored last season but there were clear philosophical differences between Schottenheimer and coach Pete Carroll. Waldron, 41, spent the past four seasons as the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams … The Detroit Lions added Duce Staley, Mark Brunell, and Mark DeLeone to their coaching staff. Staley joins new coach Dan Campbell’s staff as running backs coach and assistant head coach. Brunell will be the team’s quarterbacks coach, and DeLeone will coach inside linebackers … Kyle Smith, the Washington Football Team’s vice president of player personnel, agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons to assume the same role and oversee their pro and college personnel. Smith will report to newly hired Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and become the team’s second-highest personnel executive.